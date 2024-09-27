“Blessed to Have Her”: Daughter Buys 50 Gifts for Mother’s 50th Birthday, Mzansi Loves the Video
- A young woman shared on TikTok that she surprised her mother with 50 presents for her 50th birthday
- The mother was completely surprised and ran to the gifts placed along the wall in the living room
- Social media users applauded the daughter's beautiful gesture and also wished the woman a happy birthday
Children often show deep appreciation for their parents by giving back the love and care they've received over the years, striving to honour them in meaningful ways.
In a heartfelt gesture of gratitude, one woman surprised her mother with 50 gifts to celebrate her 50th birthday, reflecting her mother's love and thoughtfulness throughout her life.
The gifts of giving back
TikTok user @jess_lerato uploaded a video on the social media platform showing the app users how she celebrated her mother on her special day.
The heartwarming clip showed the mother exiting a room and entering the lounge, shocked to see all the wrapped presents that awaited her. She also posed in front of her gifts with her family members.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi adores the gesture
Members of the online community flocked to the comment section to wish the woman a happy birthday and applauded the daughter for giving her mother presents that filled a side of the room.
@kelebogilem8 said to people online:
"Manifesting this for my mom's 60th. Congratulations, babe."
@khumalo_nomathemba wrote in the comment section:
"50 gifts to honour her 50 years of life. So beautiful."
@nkakareng told @jess_lerato:
"Happy birthday to Mommy. More health and wealth. She is blessed to have you as a daughter."
@zanojobe added positivity in the comments, saying:
"Haibo, may the Lord bless your heart."
@molateloc shared their well-wishes:
"Congratulations to Mommy. I wish her well, and may she celebrate more years with lots and lots of love."
@userncema was curious about how the daughter pulled off the surprise:
"Wow, tell us the secret. How did you get all these gifts? Nice."
@jess_lerato responded to the app user:
"I saved up for it and denied myself a lot of things. Seeing my mom’s reaction was definitely worth it."
Daughter gifts mom a new phone
In another heartwarming story, Briefly News reported about a young woman who spoiled her mother, who was overcome with joy when she bought her a new cellphone.
The daughter admitted that it wasn't an expensive phone, which resonated with many social media users.
