A video shared by a daughter of a daughter showing her father cooking sausages after he said he couldn't afford McDonald's

His family didn't join him and left him to eat them, but his daughter and wife joined in as well

Commenters have shared their own experiences and offered support, highlighting the importance of recognising and valuing parental efforts

This dad's attempt to provide a meal with sausages instead of McDonald's ends with him eating alone. Images: @zlorifyy/TikTok and Stock.

Source: TikTok

This daughter shared a video of her dad cooking sausages after he said he couldn't afford to buy the family McDonald's meals.

The video, titled "And no one ate them, anyways I felt bad for him, so I ate like ten", showed the heart-wrenching moment involving her father, who tried to make it up to his family.

Mzansi was disappointed that the family did not show him appreciation and support.

SA is disappointed in the rest of the family

In her emotional post, @zlorifyy reveals that the South African father expressed his inability to afford the fast-food meal, opting instead to prepare sausages for the family.

However, the father ate alone as the rest of the family did not join him.

The daughter and her mother eventually ate the sausages, but seeing her father’s solitary meal deeply saddened her, according to the video:

The heartfelt video has sparked empathy and support

Users share their own experiences and offer words of encouragement to their fathers.

One commenter, Mamgcina💜, reminded others of the importance of appreciating parents' small sacrifices, no matter how insignificant they may seem:

“Appreciate okuncani umzali akwenzela kona noma ngabe ukone kangakanani at the end of the day umzali wakho❤"

Several other comments reflect a deep sense of solidarity and personal connection to the father's situation, druausage shared:

“I watched my Dad work, cook, then pretend he wasn’t hungry just to see we all had enough...then watch him scrape what was left when no one was watching 😢...This man has the same heart. Malo Tama.”

Similarly, Suzy Schimanski expressed regret over not spending more time with her father, acknowledging how often the sacrifices of parents go unnoticed:

“I feel bad now, my dad is always working and barely sees us but when he does he wants to hang out but I never do😢"

The video and subsequent reactions have ignited conversations about the unseen sacrifices many parents make and the importance of recognising their efforts.

As one user, Boston_2004, suggested:

“I would’ve helped him make some rice, a fire dinner. Sausages and Rice with tomato sauce are cheap but delicious! Tell your Dad he’s doing an amazing job ❤️”

Source: Briefly News