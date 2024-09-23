A proud aunty on TikTok shared that her niece wore an anime-inspired outfit to her matric ball

The woman shared that the girl's mother made the unique dress, including the snacks prepared for the special day

Members of the online community in the post's comment section loved the look, showering the girl with compliments

A girl wore an anime-inspired outfit to her matric dance. Images: @leminetree

These days, high schoolers are adding their unique flair to matric dance outfits, embracing creativity and personal expression. One girl stood out by wearing an anime-inspired outfit to her matric dance, and people loved her bold choice.

Anime-zing outfit

A woman named Malika took to her TikTok account (@leminetree) to show app users what her niece wore to her matric ball. The young lady's dress was black and white, with chains and pearls on the stunning garment in random places.

The teen also wore a collared shirt with a stylish bowtie and a cute white bow-like bag.

The girl's family also had a spread, which included savouries, sweet treats, containers of noodles and a four-tiered cake.

Malika wrote in her caption:

"My beautiful niece’s matric ball. Her mom, @shahiemamanuel0, made her outfit, the cake, biscuits, cupcakes, food, the decor, everything! Perfect.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves Anime-inspired dress

Many social media users went to the comment section, complimenting the young lady on her stylish matric dance outfit.

@babby_snekk wrote in the comments:

"So cool to see something different and not just typical glam. Harajuku vibes."

@nafeesah28 said to the teen:

"The most original look I've seen. Ever. It's giving Wednesday Addams. Stunning."

@its_julie_b shared their compliments:

"This is definitively one for the win. Very unique. You aced it, girl."

@mister.fortune said to app users:

"The mom of this young lady is very talented, I must say."

@shimmydelange told the online community:

"We need to celebrate and encourage individuality! I love her outfit. So unique and refreshing."

@antoinettearendse0 shared their positive thoughts about the girl:

"She looks like someone who doesn't care what other people think about her. Good for you."

