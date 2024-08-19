A stunning matric farewell dress, captured in a viral video by @magesh_photography, has captivated social media.

The dress likened to a showstopper at the Durban July, received widespread admiration and playful comments from viewers

The video has sparked excitement, with many praising the pupil's elegant and eye-catching outfit

A Grade 12 pupil's striking matric farewell dress has captivated social media, with users expressing admiration and playful remarks about her showstopping outfit. Images: @magesh_photography.

A Grade 12 pupil’s stunning matric farewell dress has taken social media by storm after a video posted by @magesh_photography captured her heading to her Matric Dance.

The video, shared on various platforms, showcases the matriculant’s elegant and eye-catching outfit, which has garnered widespread attention and admiration.

Matric dance showstopper dress

In the viral clip, the pupil’s dress, described by many as a showstopper, stands out with the theme and feel of the Durban July.

The video’s comments reflect a mix of awe and playful banter from viewers:

@zumathandeka3.tz commented:

“Anisho ziwashwa kanjan lezingubo nginenkinga la I wanna sell mines” [Tell me how do you wash these dresses because I want to sell mine.]

@Momma_Tinker(OTHB) expressed:

“Awwww uyakwmaAwards lo ngeke😂😍” [She's going to an award ceremony this one.]

@user1229781113467 lamented:

"Kwangilaya ukwenza umatric kusaneCovid 😥😥” [Being a matriculant in the midst of Covid19 did me dirty.]

@Atharh chimed in with:

“Ungafa, uyashada wena ithina esingazi 🥰” [She's getting married this one, we just don't know.]

@Big 🅱️ humorously noted:

“Khona othi inomthunzi 🤣🤣🤣”

@Mpumelelo00 praised:

“And lengona iyahambisana nawe❤️❤️❤️❤️” [And the song suits you perfectly.]

@sliMdlovu♥️ shared their admiration with comments like:

“Kazi sothi ezethu ziya koMD kobe kunjani...wamuhle baby girl🥰🔥🔥🔥” [I wonder what our children will look like when they go to their MD... You're beautiful baby girl."

Mothwa_promise reflected her appreciation:

“Aii bengeke ngilunge ngenkathi zami shwele 🙇🏽‍♀️😫😫😫” [I wouldn't have coped during my time.]

Angel noted the pupil looked stunning, like she was going to an award ceremony:

"Why not, waze wababa ngathi uyolanda ama awards🥺❤️❤️🔥🔥” [Why not, you're so pretty like you're going to the awards.]

The enthusiastic response from social media users, including @nomfundondlela780, who declared:

“Naku Durban July ubezofike adlule bonke ngobuhle 🤩🥰” [At the Durban July, she would surpass everyone with her beauty.]

