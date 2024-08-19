Global site navigation

"It's Like A Durban July Show Stopper": Grade 12 Pupil’s Matric Farewell Dress Goes Viral
Women Empowerment

"It's Like A Durban July Show Stopper": Grade 12 Pupil’s Matric Farewell Dress Goes Viral

by  Reitumetse Makwea 2 min read
  • A stunning matric farewell dress, captured in a viral video by @magesh_photography, has captivated social media.
  • The dress likened to a showstopper at the Durban July, received widespread admiration and playful comments from viewers
  • The video has sparked excitement, with many praising the pupil's elegant and eye-catching outfit

CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!

Grade 12 pupil’s Matric farewell dress steals the show
A Grade 12 pupil's striking matric farewell dress has captivated social media, with users expressing admiration and playful remarks about her showstopping outfit. Images: @magesh_photography.
Source: TikTok

A Grade 12 pupil’s stunning matric farewell dress has taken social media by storm after a video posted by @magesh_photography captured her heading to her Matric Dance.

The video, shared on various platforms, showcases the matriculant’s elegant and eye-catching outfit, which has garnered widespread attention and admiration.

Matric dance showstopper dress

In the viral clip, the pupil’s dress, described by many as a showstopper, stands out with the theme and feel of the Durban July.

Read also

SA man steals hearts with thoughtful gesture for girlfriend

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The video’s comments reflect a mix of awe and playful banter from viewers:

@zumathandeka3.tz commented:

“Anisho ziwashwa kanjan lezingubo nginenkinga la I wanna sell mines” [Tell me how do you wash these dresses because I want to sell mine.]

@Momma_Tinker(OTHB) expressed:

“Awwww uyakwmaAwards lo ngeke😂😍” [She's going to an award ceremony this one.]

@user1229781113467 lamented:

"Kwangilaya ukwenza umatric kusaneCovid 😥😥” [Being a matriculant in the midst of Covid19 did me dirty.]

@Atharh chimed in with:

“Ungafa, uyashada wena ithina esingazi 🥰” [She's getting married this one, we just don't know.]

@Big 🅱️ humorously noted:

“Khona othi inomthunzi 🤣🤣🤣”

@Mpumelelo00 praised:

“And lengona iyahambisana nawe❤️❤️❤️❤️” [And the song suits you perfectly.]

@sliMdlovu♥️ shared their admiration with comments like:

“Kazi sothi ezethu ziya koMD kobe kunjani...wamuhle baby girl🥰🔥🔥🔥” [I wonder what our children will look like when they go to their MD... You're beautiful baby girl."

Read also

Moshe Ndiki shares adorable video of his twin sons taking their first steps: "Proud dad moment"

Mothwa_promise reflected her appreciation:

“Aii bengeke ngilunge ngenkathi zami shwele 🙇🏽‍♀️😫😫😫” [I wouldn't have coped during my time.]

Angel noted the pupil looked stunning, like she was going to an award ceremony:

"Why not, waze wababa ngathi uyolanda ama awards🥺❤️❤️🔥🔥” [Why not, you're so pretty like you're going to the awards.]

The enthusiastic response from social media users, including @nomfundondlela780, who declared:

“Naku Durban July ubezofike adlule bonke ngobuhle 🤩🥰” [At the Durban July, she would surpass everyone with her beauty.]

Grade 12 pupil’s stylish taxi entrance at Matric Dance wows Mzansi

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a high school learner showed up for his ball in style, and people were impressed by his move.

In the video, the young man can be seen arriving in a taxi and gaining massive attraction online.

Social media users loved watching the clip, and many took to the comments section, expressing their thoughts.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Reitumetse Makwea avatar

Reitumetse Makwea (Editor) Reitumetse Makwea is a Current Affairs journalist at Briefly News. She has a National diploma, Advanced diploma and Post-graduate diploma in Journalism from the Tshwane University of Technology. She first worked as a student journalist and freelancer for Caxton's Record Noweto and later joined The Citizen News, where she worked for a little over 3 years covering politics, environmental news, business, education, and health. Reitumetse joined Briefly News in 2024. Email: reitumetse.makwea@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: