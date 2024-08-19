"It's Like A Durban July Show Stopper": Grade 12 Pupil’s Matric Farewell Dress Goes Viral
- A stunning matric farewell dress, captured in a viral video by @magesh_photography, has captivated social media.
- The dress likened to a showstopper at the Durban July, received widespread admiration and playful comments from viewers
- The video has sparked excitement, with many praising the pupil's elegant and eye-catching outfit
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A Grade 12 pupil’s stunning matric farewell dress has taken social media by storm after a video posted by @magesh_photography captured her heading to her Matric Dance.
The video, shared on various platforms, showcases the matriculant’s elegant and eye-catching outfit, which has garnered widespread attention and admiration.
Matric dance showstopper dress
In the viral clip, the pupil’s dress, described by many as a showstopper, stands out with the theme and feel of the Durban July.
The video’s comments reflect a mix of awe and playful banter from viewers:
@zumathandeka3.tz commented:
“Anisho ziwashwa kanjan lezingubo nginenkinga la I wanna sell mines” [Tell me how do you wash these dresses because I want to sell mine.]
@Momma_Tinker(OTHB) expressed:
“Awwww uyakwmaAwards lo ngeke😂😍” [She's going to an award ceremony this one.]
@user1229781113467 lamented:
"Kwangilaya ukwenza umatric kusaneCovid 😥😥” [Being a matriculant in the midst of Covid19 did me dirty.]
@Atharh chimed in with:
“Ungafa, uyashada wena ithina esingazi 🥰” [She's getting married this one, we just don't know.]
@Big 🅱️ humorously noted:
“Khona othi inomthunzi 🤣🤣🤣”
@Mpumelelo00 praised:
“And lengona iyahambisana nawe❤️❤️❤️❤️” [And the song suits you perfectly.]
@sliMdlovu♥️ shared their admiration with comments like:
“Kazi sothi ezethu ziya koMD kobe kunjani...wamuhle baby girl🥰🔥🔥🔥” [I wonder what our children will look like when they go to their MD... You're beautiful baby girl."
Mothwa_promise reflected her appreciation:
“Aii bengeke ngilunge ngenkathi zami shwele 🙇🏽♀️😫😫😫” [I wouldn't have coped during my time.]
Angel noted the pupil looked stunning, like she was going to an award ceremony:
"Why not, waze wababa ngathi uyolanda ama awards🥺❤️❤️🔥🔥” [Why not, you're so pretty like you're going to the awards.]
The enthusiastic response from social media users, including @nomfundondlela780, who declared:
“Naku Durban July ubezofike adlule bonke ngobuhle 🤩🥰” [At the Durban July, she would surpass everyone with her beauty.]
Grade 12 pupil’s stylish taxi entrance at Matric Dance wows Mzansi
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a high school learner showed up for his ball in style, and people were impressed by his move.
In the video, the young man can be seen arriving in a taxi and gaining massive attraction online.
Social media users loved watching the clip, and many took to the comments section, expressing their thoughts.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Reitumetse Makwea (Editor) Reitumetse Makwea is a Current Affairs journalist at Briefly News. She has a National diploma, Advanced diploma and Post-graduate diploma in Journalism from the Tshwane University of Technology. She first worked as a student journalist and freelancer for Caxton's Record Noweto and later joined The Citizen News, where she worked for a little over 3 years covering politics, environmental news, business, education, and health. Reitumetse joined Briefly News in 2024. Email: reitumetse.makwea@briefly.co.za