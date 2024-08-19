A South African man melted hearts on social media after a video showed him discreetly carrying his girlfriend’s flats in his jacket pocket during a night out

The thoughtful gesture, shared by @malome.thuto, sparked admiration across TikTok, with many praising his attentiveness and care

Females were particularly impressed by his actions, highlighting them as a "green flag"

A South African man won over social media after a video showed him carrying his girlfriend's flats in his jacket pocket while they enjoyed a night out. Images: @malome.thuto.

Source: TikTok

A South African man captured many hearts after a video showed him discreetly carrying his girlfriend’s flats in his jacket pocket.

At the same time, they enjoyed a night out at a restaurant. The video, posted by @malome.thuto, was captioned:

“The things we do for our women."

Man sparked admiration and affection across social media

The video shows the couple entering the restaurant, with the boyfriend revealing the hidden shoes to his girlfriend when she needed them:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The thoughtful gesture did not go unnoticed, as Mzansi netizens flooded the comments with praise for @malome.thuto's attentiveness.

Social media user @Princess_m🤺🌸 commented:

“😂That’s a plan, yazi.”

While @dee_delmah highlighted the boyfriend’s exemplary behaviour:

“Green flag🥰👌 it is giving.”

@Nthabeleng 💖💅 chimed in with a funny TikTok trend highlighting good manners:

“Very mindful, very demure🤣😭🔥”

Other users joined in the conversation, with @zovuyo_m playfully remarking:

“He’s a good man, Savannah 🥹😂😂”

@Mamcirha stated:

“Very cutesy🥺😂😂”

The gesture resonated so deeply that @YT: BassieM couldn’t resist sharing the video with her partner, commenting:

“🤣🤣🤣 let me send it to him.”

@melicious_jacobsM summed it up and said:

“This is so thoughtful 🥰”

@Bongi M agreed, saying:

“😂😂 indoda emadodeni.”

SA woman shares TikTok of attentive boyfriend, leaves SA swooning

Briefly News reported that a South African woman, @yenkosii.m, shared a TikTok video of how her attentive and caring boyfriend treats her.

She shares how her boyfriend, Sam, goes out of his way to include and take care of her, especially regarding the things that matter most to her.

Many female netizens were in awe of the woman's post and how she seemingly got everything she asked for from Sam.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News