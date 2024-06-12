A South African woman on TikTok shared a video showing her filming her boyfriend at their school workplace

The video highlighted the perk of being able to see your partner easily during the workday

The clip sparked mixed reactions online, with some viewers finding the couple cute and others expressing concerns about unprofessionalism

A Mzansi woman took to social media to share the perks of working with her man.

Teacher gushes at her man at work

A TikTok video by @vider372 shows the woman filming her man while he was busy teaching a class at the school they both work at.

The amused man stepped out of the class to chat with his girlfriend, who had been missing him.

"The perks of working with your man sana. You just take a short left whenever you miss him," @vider372 said in her post.

Teacher relationship divides Mzansi

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who shared their opinions on dating within the workplace. While some gushed at the cute love affair, others frowned upon the two teachers' relationship.

Kg curiously asked:

"So does the principal or other teachers know about this?

Lunar shared their experience of dating at work:

"Never again will I date at work. We would arrive together, at break time we'd be together, leave together and show up in each other classes. The problem was when we mad at each. other ."

Vuyo Mlambo✨⚕️ was against dating at the workplace:

"I could never date at work, I’m too physical and inappropriate ."

Pewa commented:

"Sometimes just go there and whisper 'you are lying sir and run'."

bonebubutjiesking shared her opinion:

"Bese kusolwa abantwana mabajola eskoleni angithi bayifunda la kothisha (And then children are accused of dating at school yet they're influenced it from their teachers)."

The Cricket Scholar -Lubabalo wrote:

"Uphazamise iclass kodwa (You disrupted the class)."

