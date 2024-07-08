Lamiez Holworthy, dressed by Sihle Masango of MASANGO, stunned at the 2024 Durban July with a dress inspired by The Little Mermaid 's Ursula

Sihle Masango explained the creative process behind Lamiez's outfit, highlighting the use of purples, jewels, and shells to celebrate the female form and oceanic elements

MASANGO also dressed other celebrities, such as Mawhoo, Mohale Motaung, and Phuthi Khomo, in designs inspired by ocean characteristics and phenomena for the #RideTheWave theme

South Africans stepped out dressed for the nines to attend the 2024 Durban July. The stars and designers ate and left no crumbs at the glamorous event. Media personality Lamiez Holworthy was among the few celebs who understood and nailed this year's theme, Ride The Wave.

Lamiez Holworthy steaole the show in Masango at the Durban July. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Lamiez Holworthy stuns in Masango at the Durban July

Radio presenter Lamiez Holworthy was among the many celebrities dressed by the talented Sihle Masango of MASANGO. The star had the streets raving when she first shared snaps of her elegant look on social media.

Briefly News spoke to Sihle Masango, who designed the dress, and he walked us through the creative process behind designing Lamiez's outfit and how it embodies her personality and the event's theme. Masango explained that Lamiez Holworthy's dress was inspired by The Little Mermaid. He said:

"The little mermaid is a treasure to all of us. The thing about fairytales is that our perspective on the story changes as we get older. So we wanted to explore the character Ursula. Not just as a villain but as a woman who wants more for herself and wants to be adored.

"So we played around with the idea of Merfolk and the manipulation of fabric to look like fish scales. But we felt it was too on the nose. We wanted to reimagine her as a beautiful, regal goddess. So we played around with subtle hues of purples to create the majestic colouration of sea animals.

"In true Ursula style, we had to show BODY. So it had to be a firm-fitting dress that accentuated and celebrated the women's body. Ursula was a collector, so you'll find jewels, shells and a myriad of artefacts on the dress to reinforce the reference to Ursula."

Sihle Masango talks about how he translated this year's Durban July

As expected, MASANGO dressed a long list of celebrities, including Mawhoo, Lamiez Holworthy, Mohale Motaung, Babalwa M, Phuthi Khomo, Nikko Toogood, Alicia Shonisani and Doro Mongy. He noted that this year's theme, #RideTheWave, drew inspiration from various ocean elements and characteristics. He said:

"What we did with this year's theme is take 'elements' or characteristics of the ocean and extrapolate from there. Some of the pieces made use of the colours of the ocean during dusk or sundown. There is something phenomenal about the quality and intensity of colour in the ocean.

"Other garments were inspired by beached jellyfish or the phenomenon of coral bleaching. Another dress we drew from the ebb and flow of the ocean against the shore. As well as the vigour of the waves as they thrash against a rocky shore. The theme #RideTheWave was very adaptable. Additionally, we were exploring what the waves brought to the shore."

