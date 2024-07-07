Julius Malema and his wife Mantwa Malema made an appearance at the Durban July, looking smitten with each other

Many supporters of the EFF leader were thoroughly impressed after seeing how Julius Malema and Mantwa Maela looked

Julius Malema and his wife Mantwa Malema commanded attention, and people could not get over how they looked

Julius Malema and his wife made waves at the Durban July. The EFF politician showed up to the Durban July 2024 dressed to impress.

Julius Malema and his wife Mantwa Malema were at the Durban July, and many gushed over them. Image: Instagram / @julius.malema.sello / Getty Images / Bloomberg

Julius Malema supporters were raving about his Durban July appearance looking dapper. People also paid attention to how beautiful Julius Malema's wife, Mantwa Malema, was.

Julius Malema and Mantwa Malema slay at Durban July

EFF president Julius Malema showed up by the Durban July dress in a classic black suit and bow tie. He had his wife by his side in a picture that he shared on Instagram. Mantwa was dressed in a pale blue mermaid style dressed with crystals, it also had a long flowing cape. See the photo reposted by Briefly News below:

SA swoons over Julius Malema and wife

Many people thought Julius Malema looked good next to his wife, Mantwa. People also remarked on how beautiful his wife Mantwa is. Check out the Briefly News readers' comments about Julius Malema below:

Kgoši Morale said:

"Life is a gift while love is beautiful."

Keleapere Mooketsi wrote:

"Young and beautiful."

Ssindelo Siyabonga gushed:

"My president."

Nonceba Tuntulwana was in awe:

"She is so beautiful."

Suzan Naphakade wrote:

"I see a beautiful woman next to Malema."

Susan Schlebusch applauded:

"Beautifully dressed."

Julius Malema honours wife of 8 years

Briefly News previously reported that Julius Malema and his gorgeous wife, Mantwa Matlala recently celebrated their 8-year wedding anniversary. To mark the special occasion, the EFF leader took to his Instagram account to pen a heartfelt message honouring his wife and their strong bond.

According to the South African politician, friendship is at the centre of a successful marriage.

The post also featured a stunning snap of the couple looking good in matching black outfits, paired with the biggest smiles.

