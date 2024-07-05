Given Msimango got married recently, but local fans criticised the defender for wearing a pair of jeans and a T-shirt at the ceremony

Despite Kaizer Chiefs suffering a difficult season, the 27-year-old received a maiden call-up to the Bafana Bafana squad and also captained Amakhosi

Although some fans criticised Msimango's wedding outfit, some fans took to social media to congratulate the Chiefs defender and his new wife

Kaizer Chiefs star Given Msimango celebrated his wedding. Image: Givenmsimango23

Source: Twitter

Defender Given Msimango recently got married, but the Kaizer Chiefs defender received backlash from local fans for wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt at his wedding ceremony.

The 27-year-old Amakhosi star recently received a maiden call-up to Bafana Bafana and shared pictures of his special day on social media.

Given Msimango ties the knot

Msimango shared his wedding bliss with Mzansi in the video below:

Despite finishing tenth in the PSL with Amakhosi, Msimango enjoyed a memorable season after he achieved the milestone of captaining the Soweto side.

The 27-year-old previously played for TS Galaxy before moving to Soweto in 2023 and hopes to impress new coach Nasreddine Nabi next season.

Fans question Msimango's outfit

Local netizens took to social media to congratulate Msimango, while others said he could have dressed sharply for the occasion.

Mr Okuhle wished the couple well:

"May the marriage last till death do them part."

Urban Street Culture congratulated the Chiefs player:

"Congratulations."

Joe Nkosi noted the simplicity:

"Simple things."

4_dyce wished Msimango all the best:

"All the best on your new journey, my captain."

Thomlondon criticised Msimango's outfit:

"He doesn't respect her and their marriage, with his dress code."

Shukrani was amazed:

"Jeans and white T-shirt at your wedding is crazy."

Levi Letsoko liked the news:

"Good news."

Yeah said Msimango should have tried better:

"At least a blazer and formal pants. Come on."

EMILY asked a question:

"Was this a surprise wedding, and the groom didn't know?"

Nathinice was a fan of the ceremony:

"This is the culture that all professional players must normalise of getting married."

Kaizer Chiefs will travel to Turkey for pre-season

As Briefly News reported, PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs will travel to Turkey for a pre-season tour on Thursday, 4 July 2024.

The Soweto side will travel to Europe for pre-season for the first time in 21 years, and they expect to meet their new coach, Nasreddine Nabi, during their European tour.

