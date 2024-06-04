Bafana Coach Hugo Broos Calls Up Given Msimango After Grant Kekana Pulled Out Through Injury
- Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango will get a chance to impress Bafana coach Hugo Broos after he was called up to replace Grant Kekana in the squad
- The 27-year-old could get a chance to make his debut when Bafana faces Nigeria on Friday, 7 June 2024
- Local football fans took to social media to praise the player some fans have called the best defender in Mzansi
Given Msimango will have a chance to make his Bafana debut after coach Hugo Broos called up the Kaizer Chiefs star following Grant Kekana’s injury,
The Chiefs defender could line up for Bafana against a Nigerian side without star striker Victor Osihmen on Friday, 7 June 2024.
Hugo Broos backs Given Msimango
Bafana announced Msimango's call up via their Twitter (X) profile:
According to iDiski Times, Broos, who recalled Lyle Foster to Bafana, is confident that Msimango can compete internationally.
Broos said:
“As important as the quality is the mentality. And that’s important, to see what the mentality is and how his behaviour is in the group – is it a guy, when he’s on the bench, who puts everything in trouble, or is it a guy, when you need him, he’s there.”
Fans praised Msimango
Local football fans took to social media to praise Msimango, feeling that the 27-year-old had the qualities to be a star player for Broos’ side.
Masixole Junior is a fan of Msimango:
“Those who lack football knowledge will say negative things about this guy and forget that he doesn’t play alone at Chiefs, but looking at the individual performance, he is good.”
Nigeria are dealt another blow ahead of their Bafana clash after Nathan Tella pulls out of the squad
BRolly LUthando backed Msimango:
“Captain fantastic. Go and represent us well.”
Charmaine Charmza wished Msimango well:
“All the best, Given.”
Amila Koti is pessimistic:
“Bringing bad luck to Bafana Bafana.”
Sebolaishi Jonas praised Msimango:
“He is currently the best defender in South Africa.”
Nathan Tella pulls out of the Nigerian squad
As Briefly News reported, Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Nathan Tella has pulled out of the Nigeria squad to face Bafana on Friday, 7 June 2024.
The midfielder cited family reasons for withdrawing, while the Super Eagles called Turkish-based Ibrahim Olawoyin to replace Tella.
