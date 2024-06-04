Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango will get a chance to impress Bafana coach Hugo Broos after he was called up to replace Grant Kekana in the squad

The 27-year-old could get a chance to make his debut when Bafana faces Nigeria on Friday, 7 June 2024

Local football fans took to social media to praise the player some fans have called the best defender in Mzansi

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Bafana coach Hugo Broos has backed Given Msimango to be a star. Image: Patrik Stollarz@AFP/Getty Images and Givenmsimango23@Twitter

Source: UGC

Given Msimango will have a chance to make his Bafana debut after coach Hugo Broos called up the Kaizer Chiefs star following Grant Kekana’s injury,

The Chiefs defender could line up for Bafana against a Nigerian side without star striker Victor Osihmen on Friday, 7 June 2024.

Hugo Broos backs Given Msimango

Bafana announced Msimango's call up via their Twitter (X) profile:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to iDiski Times, Broos, who recalled Lyle Foster to Bafana, is confident that Msimango can compete internationally.

Broos said:

“As important as the quality is the mentality. And that’s important, to see what the mentality is and how his behaviour is in the group – is it a guy, when he’s on the bench, who puts everything in trouble, or is it a guy, when you need him, he’s there.”

Fans praised Msimango

Local football fans took to social media to praise Msimango, feeling that the 27-year-old had the qualities to be a star player for Broos’ side.

Masixole Junior is a fan of Msimango:

“Those who lack football knowledge will say negative things about this guy and forget that he doesn’t play alone at Chiefs, but looking at the individual performance, he is good.”

BRolly LUthando backed Msimango:

“Captain fantastic. Go and represent us well.”

Charmaine Charmza wished Msimango well:

“All the best, Given.”

Amila Koti is pessimistic:

“Bringing bad luck to Bafana Bafana.”

Sebolaishi Jonas praised Msimango:

“He is currently the best defender in South Africa.”

Nathan Tella pulls out of the Nigerian squad

As Briefly News reported, Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Nathan Tella has pulled out of the Nigeria squad to face Bafana on Friday, 7 June 2024.

The midfielder cited family reasons for withdrawing, while the Super Eagles called Turkish-based Ibrahim Olawoyin to replace Tella.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News