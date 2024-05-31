Nigeria Are Dealt Another Blow Ahead of Their Bafana Clash After Nathan Tella Pulls Out of the Squad
- Bayer Leverkusen star Nathan Tella cited family reasons for pulling out of the Nigeria squad ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Bafana on Friday, 7 June 2024
- The midfielder is the second player to pull out of the squad after star striker Victor Osimhen was ruled out through injury
- Local netizens took to social media to voice their frustration with Tella while they believe the Super Eagles have options
Midfielder Nathan Tella ruled himself out of the Nigeria squad to face Bafana on Friday, 7 June 2024, due to family reasons.
Tella will miss the Super Eagles' 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier match, marking Finidi George's debut as Nigeria's head coach.
Nigeria suffer another withdrawal
The NFF confirmed Tella's absence via their Twitter (X) account:
According to the tweet, the Super Eagles have named a replacement for Tella, while star striker Victor Osimhen has been ruled out through injury.
The statement read:
"Nathan Tella of Bayer Leverkusen has excused himself from the upcoming WCQ matches due to family reasons. Coach Finidi George has now called up Ibrahim Olawoyin of Caykur Rizespor of Turkey."
Football fans are frustrated with Tella
Football supporters took to social media to voice their frustrations with Tella and to state that the Super Eagles have enough options to cover his absence.
Jimoh Olanrewaju praised Nigeria's backup plan:
"Ibrahim Olawoyin had a good season for Rizespor of Turkey and will be a good replacement for Tella."
Oladapo Oluwatobiloba gave the real reason for Tella's absence:
"He knew he wouldn't be used. Hence, he seeks a way out. If you're the one, you will act similarly."
Tope Fowowe was upset:
"Nathan Tella is unserious and should be sidelined from the national team!"
Amax Willy thinks it is a bad omen:
"This is the sign of defeat for Nigeria in the end."
Nnaji Henry Chinonso applauded NIgeria's team selection:
"I like the combination of home base and foreign players."
