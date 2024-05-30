Zee Nxumalo is set to headline the opening ceremony of the highly-anticipated Nedbank Cup Final

The cup will see soccer giants, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns go head-to-head for the Nedbank championship

Soccer fans are looking forward to the match, and have already cast their predictions on who will come out on top

Zee Nxumalo has been confirmed as one of the headlining acts for the long-awaited Nedbank Cup Final opening ceremony. The Thula Mabota hitmaker is fast approaching national stardom, and her upcoming performance is expected to be one for the books.

Zee Nxumalo takes centre stage at Nedbank Cup Final

Amapiano sensation, Zee Nxumalo has been announced as one of the headlining acts for the anticipated Nedbank Cup Final.

With less than three years as a mainstream artist, Zee Nxumalo is the name on everybody's lips with songs that have catapulted her to the top of local music charts.

Fresh from performing at the Soweto Derby, and later, the Basketball Africa League halftime show, Zee is set to take centre stage as Orlando Pirates face off against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Alongside Shakes & Les, the Funk 55 hitmakers will co-headline the opening ceremony and set Mbombela stadium ablaze ahead of the highly-anticipated clash on 1 June 2024.

Mzansi raves over Nedbank Cup Final

Soccer heads have their jerseys ready and placed their bets on which team will walk away with the coveted Nedbank cup:

victormlazi said:

"Buccaneers will be Nedbank Cup Champions 2024#NedbankCup!"

morwasehla94293 cheered for Orlando Pirates:

"Once a Pirate, always Pirate."

habileSMhlungu posted:

"This final is gonna be the most exciting final we have ever had in the Nedbank Cup. Looking forward to Masandawana winning!"

Duchess_Xolly responded:

"I can’t wait to see my boys lift that cup on Saturday!"

