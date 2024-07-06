Durban July 2024 is officially underway, and Lamiez Holworthy is always one of the first celebrities to show off their outfits for the day

The Durban July is an annual event where celebrities step out dressed in their best, and Lamiez Holworthy was eager to show off her look for 2024

Lamiez Holworthy's Durban July outfit caused buzz on social media after she shared it on Instagram

Lamiez Holworthy served yet another breathtaking look for Durban July 2024. The DJ stepped away from the decks and into a stunning gown.

Lamiez Holworthy's Durban July dress for the "Ride the Wave" theme left fans impressed. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Durban July is usually the time when celebrities show up dressed to the nines. Fans of Lamiez Holworthy were blown away after seeing the look she brought to life for the Durban July's "Ride the Wave" theme.

Lamiez Holworthy serves Durban July look

In a post on Instagram, Lamiez shared pictures in a white gown with a see-through bottom and gown decorated with silver beading and purple metallic flowers. She was posing at the beach and had accessorized with earrings, wrist cuffs and a tiara matched with a platinum blonde wig. The dress was by Sihle, the designer's brand Masango. See the post below:

SA swoons over Lamiez Holworthy's Durban July outfit

Many people could not get over how stunning Laniez looked for the Durban July. Lamiez Holworthy was showered with compliments from online users who were impressed with her outfit for Durban July. Loondie London said:

"A mermaid "

marmanche said:

"Wow sis beautiful thle ".

yayarsa said:

"Ma’am! So fire."

keitumetse_bernardt gushed:

"Liiiiisteeeen."

colourme__sim applauded:

"Stunning."

uncle_ruddie added"

"Tjooo!"

thee_real_kutlwanooo was pleased:

"Ate and left no crumbs."

SA reacts to Lamiez Holworthy's video

Briefly News previously reported that Lamiez Holworthy is undoubtedly one of the most loved female DJs in South Africa. The star, who recently welcomed her first son with rapper Khuli Chana, has also been serving body goals.

Popular entertainment blogger Musa Khawula has been keeping his followers updated on everything that took place during the Hollywoodbets Durban July and the other events that took place over the busy weekend.

Among the videos share was a short clip of popular DJ and media personality DJ Lamiez Holworthy who was booked to perform at Max's Lifestyle Village in Umlazi. The viral video shows the mother of one who was rocking a figure-hugging black and white two-piece showing off her dance moves.

