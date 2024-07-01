Major League DJz Light Up Afro Nation 2024 With Lit Performance in Portugal, Video Ignites Fans
- Twin DJing duo Major League DJz shared a video of them performing at Afro Nation 2024 in Portugal
- The hot Amapiano duo showed off their epic DJing skills at the event, which took place on 26 - 28 June
- Mzansi peeps were extremely proud of them, as many gave them their flowers for growing the Afrobeats and Amapiano genre
Major League continues to wave the South African flag high after their lit Afro Nation 2024 performance.
Major League DJz had peeps talking with an electrifying performance
It would not have been a perfect Afronation performance without the dynamic duo Major League DJz. The twins set the stage on fire at the event, which took place at Portimao, The Algarve in Portugal, and was a two-day affair.
The much talked about music event took place on 26 - 28 June, and they had Uncle Vinny on stage with them.
In their Instagram post, they said: "Culture over everything ‼️‼️ Keep saying we need the main stage."
The video was shared by @MDNnewss, watch it below:
Netizens ignited by electrifying performance
South African social media users were extremely proud of the Major League DJz because their growth on the global stage continues to shine.
Giving them their flowers is what netizens had to say.
@__ThapeloM stated:
"Major league Djz they never disappoint and they always out there to wave SA flag."
@mnm_meya said:
"They were cooking."
@samson gushed:
"It was a dope performance."
@Kgaruuu stated:
"Love seeing Teddy being booked and busy. Manz has worked hard for his brand."
@ms_adele gushed:
"Piano People stage WAS the main stage!! Can’t tell me nothing different!! Superb."
ivesk07 replied:
"You definitely need the main stage but the sound system on the main stage sucks. So won't be able to hear anything."
