When two Amapiano heavyweights unite, a hit song is guaranteed. MFR Souls and Kabza De Small teamed up for an epic collaboration, and fans are here for it.

Kabza teams up with MFR Souls

New music Fridays saw MFR Souls and Kabza De Small releasing a highly anticipated banger, Ngifa Nawe.

The song is said to be a blend of Amapiano and soulful vocals and is the duo's latest hit. It features Bassie, T-Man SA and Mawhoo and was produced by Shane907.

"Their latest single promises to ignite dance floors and captivate listeners worldwide by seamlessly blending Amapiano rhythms with soulful vocals, creating an irresistible groove."

Mzansi gives the song a thumbs-up

Talking about the song, Virgin Music said:

"The track features an ensemble of talented artists, including MaWhoo, known for her emotive voice and captivating stage presence; Bassie, who brings her unique vocal style, infusing the song with warmth and authenticity; T-Man SA, a versatile producer contributing his signature sound and elevating the track's energy; and Shane907, a very talented producer known for his fresh new sounds in the Amapiano space. Fans can expect an infectious beat, soul-stirring melodies, and lyrics that speak to love, longing, and connection."

On Instagram, fans approve of the new sound:

fishlarvae said:

"let's go!"

kwenandi_kasey gushed:

"Bassie sounds the best especially when T-Man is on the beat."

delightful music shared:

"Walking into the sunset with this one."

fiftybucks87 replied:

"Big bro, when you doing your thing, it's like you're realising chakra all over."

