Amapiano pioneer Kabza De Small has dropped his latest song, Kabza Chant , and it received some positive reviews

The 16-minute track features notable stars such as Young Stunna, Nkosazana Daughter and six other artists

Netizens gave Kabza De Small his flowers, and many hailed him as the King Of Amapiano

Kabza De Small solidified himself as one of the biggest Amapiano stars to date, and he knows that. The star made it known that he is the GOAT in his latest drop, Kabza Chant.

Kabza drops fire single

One of the notable Amapiano pioneers, Kabza De Small, has released a new banger, Kabza Chant, which is available on various streaming platforms.

In the 16-minute track, Kabza features some big names in the game, including Young Stunna, Nkosazana Daughter, Mthunzi, Nokwazi, Anzo, Mashudu, Murumba Pitch, and Tman Xpress.

In the song, the singers praise Kabza for his contribution to Mzansi music. Fans first got a taste of the song during the Red Bull Symphonic with Ofentse Pitse and the Symphonic Orchestra.

Mzansi appreciates Kabza

The track has received some positive reviews from fans across social media platforms.

Giving Kabza De Small his flowers, Mzansi hailed him as the King Of Amapiano.

@sphiwejn1st said:

"It's an anthem."

@unwindwithOkuhle stated:

"You took all the best vocalists in the world of SA music and crafted a masterpiece."

@soso_spayi shared:

"The studio is definitely your sacred space, grootman."

@Ori_RSA added:

"This is spiritual."

@Skhulile_Masek hailed:

"Oh, they are screaming your name here eMzansi Africa."

@UmiNawe mentioned:

"I’ve been dying to hear the full song ever since I saw the @RedBullZA Symphonic Orchestra ad."

