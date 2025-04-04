Reality TV star Inno Morolong was recently spotted spending quality time at home with her new boyfriend

A video of the media personality and her new bae sharing a kiss and other playful moments was shared on Instagram

Netizens reacted to Inno's new relationship, with some convinced that they know who her new man is

Inno Morolong soft-launched her new man. Image: innomorolong

Source: Instagram

It looks like reality TV star and influencer Inno Morolong has found herself a new boyfriend.

The controversial media personality was recently in the headlines after her then rumoured bae, radio personality Paul Mtirara, opened a police case against her. Never one to back off from a fight, Inno Morolong opened a police case of her own against the Metro FM host where she made damning allegations against him.

Inno Morolong hangs out with new boyfriend

Now, Inno Morolong has found someone to keep her company as she serves her house arrest sentence. On Friday, 4 April, the entertainment and celebrity gossip blog sa_gossiplab took to Instagram and shared a video featuring Inno Morolong with her new man. The post was captioned:

“So, we’ve all been hearing about Inno Morolong’s new man. The mystery, the speculation, the whispers. Well, it’s time to put all of that to rest. Ntate Morolong himself, finally revealed.”

In the video, Inno Morolong and her new boyfriend enjoy quality time together. Inno is on her stomach recording a video while her man is on his phone with his hand on her behind. He playfully smacks her behind, and she giggles before asking him:

“Do you like it?” To which her new man responds: “I do” and proceeds to smack it some more.

The two also share a kiss before the short video ends

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Inno Morolong's new boyfriend

In the comments, netizens weighed in on Inno Morolong’s new man. Several netizens discussed the age difference between her and him.

kat_berryx said:

“I love it for choza 😂and at least it’s not an old white man, he is young and spoils her.”

ernest_9853 claimed:

“Her age mates would never stand her, that's why she's busy with that poor boer boy.”

miss_cooper06 remarked:

“Change is good 😊”

nosihle.nyanda asked:

“Isn't that guy who's a TikToker? I swear I've seen a few of his TikTok videos.”

8047.blessing laughed:

“From being a bully to being a Sugar Mama🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

donnah1982 said:

“😂😂😂😂only white man can stand her”

brownbunnies_za cheered:

“Get that land back, Sis❤️”

Netizens weighed in on Inno Morolong's new boyfriend. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

