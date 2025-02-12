Radio personality Paul Mtirara has reportedly opened a defamation case against socialite and influencer Inno Morolong

The two were rumoured to be in a serious relationship, with reports suggesting that things may have gotten serious

However, in a surprising turn of events, Paul Mtirara has opened a case against her, alleging that she harassed him on WhatsApp

Inno Morolong's rumoured bae Paul Mtirara alleged that she harassed him.

Source: Instagram

Metro FM radio presenter Paul Mtirara just made Inno Morolong's legal troubles mount.

Paul Mtirara allegedly opens case against former boo

According to ZiMoja, the Chill Factor presenter opened a case of defamation at the Douglasdale Police Station against the controversial social media personality Inno Morolong.

The radio star claimed they began their one-month friendship in September 2024 but quickly ended things in October of that year, due to her behaviour. Paul Mtirara cited harassment on Inno's side and she ramped things up by making more "degrading" statements on Instagram Live.

A social media page @indabazabantu posted a short clip of Morolong denying being in a relationship. Although she did not mention any names in the snippet, she said she would never date somebody driving a Suzuki when she drives a Mercedes Benz.

As it stands, Inno was sentenced to 12 months of house arrest as she lost her case with Tebogo Thobejane.

Inno Morolong has a new case against her.

Source: Instagram

Trouble in paradise already between Inno and Mtirira?

The two were rumoured to be in a serious relationship after reports suggested that they were living together. They first became "official" as they were seen wining and dining at George Grill House, a Mediterranean restaurant in Bedfordview.

However, a source told ZiMoja that Paul and Inno had been on and off for years before becoming official.

At the time, the source stated: "He has met her family and adores her daughter. They were shacking up for almost three months at some point but decided to live apart until they were ready. They are serious. Inno is trying to protect this relationship despite her very bubbly personality."

