947 radio presenter Anele Mdoda has lent her voice to a pressing matter brought up by a mother regarding her child

The woman, named Khanyisile, spoke out after her child told her that she was bullied at school

Mzansi has applauded the mother's bravery and willingness to help her child, as well as Anele for using her platform correctly

Anele Mdoda went to the school where the alleged bullying occurred. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Every mother's worst nightmare. A mom went on social media to speak about how her daughter was allegedly getting bullied at a school in Centurion. To make things worse, the school is allegedly not working swiftly to resolve the matter, so Anele Mdoda has stepped in.

Anele Mdoda to help bullied school child and mother

A netizen noticed that Anele Mdoda was an alumnus of the said school and pleaded for her intervention. "You’re on their website, I’m not sure if you’re Alumni of that school. Can you kindly make contact or maybe cover the story in your radio show? It’s sad."

A more than willing Anele Mdoda responded saying she would be open to helping the child. Mdoda has always been vocal about such incidents including racism.

The 947 radio presenter responded and said she was on it. Check out the X post below:

"Regarding the bullying saga at Sutherland High School. Khanyi’s mom is meeting with the school at 9 am. There seems to be some dodgy playing, for example, her phone all of a sudden can’t receive calls. It may be a pure coincidence but if you are going to call another parent at 11 pm to threaten them, we can assume anything. Either way, I have been inundated with calls and emails of other similar issues at my former high school."

Anele has not shared any more information at the time this article went for publishing.

Anele Mdoda will be helping a bullied child. Image: Oupa Bopape

Mzansi shares mixed reactions to the scandal

Another year, another school bullying incident. People spoke in support of the parent, while others slammed the school for the way they are handling the situation.

@angie43639902 questioned:

"What is the role of the SGB of the school & disciplinary committee?

@neo_lehana sighed:

"I'm so glad this Mother is getting assistance!! Power of social media, We Thank God."

@justmash01 stated:

"Wow! Wow! This is BS. This Karen and Jagger need to be excused from the school at lightning speed. We are joining the mom at Jean Crossing for support."

@SoulFairy3 expressed:

"I just watched the video. My heart is broken for that mom and daughter."

@Sbo19DarkBeauty asked:

"Her phone is compromised so she cannot record anything. She must get an alternative phone urgently."

@VernonGDK stated:

"She must report the school and that rude parent for contravening POPIA by sharing her contact number without her consent!"

