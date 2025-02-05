“The Power of Prayers”: Mzansi Woman Celebrates Getting US Green Card

A South African woman shared with TikTokkers that she received her Green Card from America

A Green Card allows non-American citizens permanent residency and the benefits American citizens enjoy

Members of the online community welcomed the news and sent congratulatory messages in the comment section

A South African woman was happy to get her American Green Card. Images: @lirah._.

Major life choices can have anyone feeling nervous about the outcome. One South African woman living in the United States couldn't contain her joy when she received the good news she had hoped for regarding her stay in the country.

SA woman gets Green Card

A TikTokker named Lirah Radebe uploaded a video on the social media platform to document her reaction when she received the great news that she was now considered a permanent resident in America.

Lirah, who was overcome with emotions, wrote:

"I used to say the day I get my Green Card I wouldn’t tell anyone, but last week when I was holding it and saw the power of prayers, I couldn't."

Watch the TikTok video below:

What is a Green Card?

The United States of America's Permanent Resident Card, commonly known as a Green Card, allows non-American citizens to live and work in the country permanently.

Steps taken to apply for a Green Card vary on the applicant's situation, explains the US Citizenship and Immigration Services. Image: KLH49

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services states that Green Card holders can prove employment eligibility in the country and apply for a Social Security Card and state-issued driver's licence.

Internet shows woman love

A few social media users took to the comment section to congratulate the woman on getting her Green Card.

@matrixdweller0 shared with a laugh:

"To be honest, those letters are stressful, even when you know your paperwork is up to date."

@leteztezzybotha said in the comments:

"Aww, friend! I am crying for your part. This is so beautiful, man. Congratulations. You deserve it, my babes."

A thoughtful @brownnomalisa stated:

"Congratulations, sis. This is big big. Thanking God for your blessing."

@joythegodess, who found themselves in the same position, wrote in the comment section:

"I’m on my way to get mine. God be with me."

@a.jdynamite told the Mzansi woman:

"May more blessings reach you."

