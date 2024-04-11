A proudly South African woman in the United Kingdom answered questions about Mzansi from a TikTokker

The young lady understood the assignment or her country very well because she nailed every question

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding her for such a great representation of SA

SA woman in the UK stunningly answered questions about Mzansi from a TikTokker. Images: @surgentv/ TikTok, @Ted Horowitz Photography

South African woman in the United Kingdom made Mzansi proud after he nailed questions from a TikTokker about her country.

@surgentv is a TikTok user who goes around the streets of the UK asking random questions. This time, he encountered a South African woman.

He asked her a few questions about Mzansi, from what the ANC stands for to what a rainbow nation is in an SA context. The young lady did not disappoint; she nailed every question.

SA lady in the UK answers questions about Mzansi perfectly

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi peeps beamed with pride

The video garnered over 1.4 million views, with many online users beaming with pride at how the woman represented her country very well.

@Ayha joked:

"We’re proud of you baby girl 'tell us most people we don’t know about South Africa' I was going to embarrass y’all and say LOADSHEDDING "

@Kamlesh commended:

" Wow, true child of the Rainbow Nation."

@Simonè stanned:

"She delivered South Africa ."

@ff felt proud:

"She's proudly South African and we proud of her. Imagine if an American was asked what the stars on their flag stands for."

@Misskay said they could never:

"Yoh, I learned a lot from her, guys if that was me neh , yohhhhhhh Nkosi sikelela ."

@Yuridice said:

"He thought by asking mlungu this questions she will bad mouth our country not knowing that she knows the assignment very well."

@Nokuthula Nyandeni loved:

"Who knows her TikTok handle? Please tag her, what a gem she is, she definitely knows how to represent & sell her country , so patriotic."

US woman stunned by Fourways Mall in SA

In another story, Briefly News reported about an American woman in South Africa who was impressed by Fourways Mall.

@hey_mrsjones posted on TikTok, and her video went viral, attracting over 200K viewers to revel in her excited reaction to her shopping experience. In the post, the woman is spinning slowly with her phone, showing off the mall. In her caption, she said that the United States could learn a few things from Mzansi malls.

