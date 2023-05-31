A video of two South African ladies living abroad being interviewed about their home country was shared online

In the TikTok video, the women are asked about their culture, favourite foods and love for music

Mzansi peeps were pleased by the ladies commenting that they represented their home country well

A video of two South African women living in the United Kingdom (UK) got Mzansi peep's attention.

Two SA ladies living in the UK shared what they love and miss about living in Mzansi. Image: @officialgreengambian/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The clip posted on TikTok by @officialgreengambian shows a man interviewing the two women as he asks where they are from.

The beautiful babes share that they are from South Africa and that the best thing about their home country is the food, music, weather and the people.

SA ladies share what they love most about Mzansi

SA is known for its vast and delicious variety of foods, Taste Magazine reports.

The man proceeds to ask specific details like what food they most enjoy, and the one lady explains that it depends on what tribe you are from as she is Xhosa and most enjoys umngqusho (samp), tripe and pap.

The other lady shares that she is Pedi and loves pap, mogodu, minatana and chakalaka.

The two friends also share that they love the amapiano music trend before the man challenges one of them to dance.

The clip ends with the ladies sharing a sweet message to their fellow South Africans, adding that they miss Mzansi.

Watch the video below:

Entertained SA peeps show the ladies love

Netizens were impressed by the women's knowledge about Mzansi and showed them love in the comments.

Simphiwe wrote:

"Buyani iweekend enkulu le esiya kuyona."

ntokozondwalane reacted:

"INDLOVU!!!"

Jay said:

"Loving South Africa from afar is truly the dream."

biskado commented:

"In my head thinking "sambonani" ."

Paul@ replied:

"Some of the things they said vs what I read ."

Neo Bapela reacted:

"South African Women are just TOO BEAUTIFUL ."

Ntokozo Hadebe responded:

"Pedi pictures don't correlate with what she said ."

philasandefuze2 said:

"Thank God she didn't say Masonja

OGG · Creator reacted:

"Where are my South Africans ."

Buhlebenkosi Ndwandw commented:

"Now those are real South Africans, Not the one who said sambonani ."

