2 SA Women Show Self-Funded Soft Life in Dubai, Holiday Video Wows Social Media Users
- Two South African women captured their self-funded soft life in Dubai, in an inspiring TikTok video
- The wholesome footage shows them enjoying a luxury activity, looking sun-kissed and glowing
- Social media users were wowed by the boss babes, flooding the comments with admiration and questions
These Mzansi besties served the ultimate holiday goals. The queens recently showed how to chow hard-earned money.
Besties jet off to the UAE
They decided to go on holiday in the United Arab Emirates and gave TikTokkers a peek at their adventure.
The video, posted by one of the ladies @carolinethetraveller, takes viewers straight to the heart of Dubai Blue Water.
Fun activity to do in Dubai
From cruising on a water jet under the Dubai sun to living their best lives, these ladies are proving that independence is the ultimate flex.
They gushed about how amazing it felt to enjoy their own money. Nope, no blessers over here!
Watch the video here:
TikTokkers inspired by independent women
Netizens are raving about their vibes and asking for travel tips. It's clear their vacay is inspiring others to level up their hustle and become part of the passports gang.
See some comments below:
@Phakisow asked:
"Since when is chowing your own money became nice? 😭"
@hlogiesnaps_videos posted:
"Until it’s my time I will keep on clapping for others. 🥺👏🏻"
@Melissa100 stated:
"Batho la enjoy shem with your own money. ❤🥰"
@DOLLY commented:
"More and healthy life. 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 Stay blessed."
@user666856086 said:
"This Caroline needs to be independent like these ones. ❤️❣️"
@Kamogelo_kaymo typed:
"I trust no one where water is concerned never. 😭😭"
@T-Sadiki stated:
"Haibo the driver on the steering wheel. 😂😂"
@boykiethomo added:
"Ah, this is beautiful. 🥰"
@Tlhalefang said:
"Definitely the best feeling ever."
@pazka shared:
"This is my dream life. 😍"
Source: Briefly News
