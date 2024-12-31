Two Venda women gave Mzansi goosebumps after documenting their lovely getaway

The ladies were spotted creating content at the airport as though they were influencers reviewing the space

Travelling helps one eliminate false information about the world and better understand how it works

Every average person dreams of travelling and exploring the world, but some get so caught up in their own lives that they neglect that desire.

Mzansi was stunned by two Venda grannies on vacation. Image: @percy_thendo

Source: TikTok

With everything becoming more and more expensive, travelling has become a luxury only the rich can afford.

Venda grannies show off living luxuriously this festive

Two Venda grannies, who are no strangers to social media, wowed their audience with stellar content that showed off their soft life. The ladies still represented their roots as they kept their traditional attire on at all times.

Their travel content amazed their followers as they took pictures and videos of themselves, constantly creating wonderful memories throughout the city. The ladies warmed their internet besties with a now-viral video of themselves having a good time on a boat while sipping on drinks.

They captioned the clip:

“Soft huns.”

Watch the video below:

Importance of travelling to understand the world

Most people fear seeing different parts of the world because of what the media have told them. An article by Forbes encouraged people to take steps to eliminate the fear instilled in them by creating their own reality and explore the world for themselves.

The article also highlighted that politicians and others understand the trait well and weaponise it to manipulate and control our actions in ways that favour them.

Mzansi reacts to grannies living the soft life

Social media users were excited for the two ladies and commented:

@The Black Mermaid realised:

“The content I didn’t know I needed.”

@Malebo M pointed out:

“The girlies are living it up.”

@Bontle Mahlaba wished:

“For my grandmother to experience this.”

@HRH Mimza 👸🏾 wrote:

“They’re living their best lives these ones.”

@Moka🎀 commented:

“Hawu, rich koko lifestyle?”

3 More lovely granny stories by Briefly News

Source: Briefly News