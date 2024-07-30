Anele Mdoda recently spoke out against racism in schools, saying black pupils are having it hard

The radio personality says the behaviour affects students' education, sparking a conversation around the topic

Black South Africans have seemingly accepted their position in society, saying nothing they do will affect change

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Anele Mdoda said black pupils have it hard because of racism. Images: zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda recently opened a topic around racism in schools, saying black pupils receive poor treatment on top of their already demanding workload.

Anele Mdoda gets real about racism

Radio personality, Anele Mdoda, seemed frustrated when addressing the topic of racism in schools and how it sets other learners back.

Known for her thought-provoking views, the 947 presenter got real about how racism affects black pupils, saying they're now forced to learn while navigating through the hate from their peers.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, the mother of one posted a fierce tweet which read like a personal experience:

"Every time there is a racism incident at school, it’s always towards black pupils. Always.

"I am so tired because it’s a distraction. Other kids just have to learn. Our kids must navigate through the syllabus, and your badly raised racists.

"If you don’t want to live with black people, I am not going to fight your decision to leave; just leave."

Mzansi weighs in on Anele Mdoda's post

Netizens agreed with Anele's statement:

ZwaneSiguqa said:

"It is exhausting to still have to carry this burden as black people and mentally prepare our kids to be strong and stand up for themselves. Our parents talked with us; now we must have the same talk with our kids. Meanwhile, everyone else is carrying on with their lives. We need to start suing racists."

rethabilechanel wrote:

"Imagine being dribbled by Mathematics and having to deal with racists."

Meanwhile, others advised that black parents needed to take children to public schools to avoid racial incidents:

PatriotMarc said:

"White people will never treat your children fairly. So, black people, please build your own schools."

MosomeKea wrote:

"This why some of us went to public schools, there is no racism there."

Anele Mdoda contemplates buying from Temu

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Anele Mdoda revealing that she was about to buy from Temu.

Mzansi warned the radio personally against the decision, while others claimed they've never had a bad experience with the retailer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News