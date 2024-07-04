Anele Mdoda sparked a debate with a post about how marital status can influence workplace promotions

Fans shared mixed opinions, with some agreeing that marriage signifies responsibility and commitment, while others noted it's not always a true indicator

Social media users highlighted various perspectives, including the belief that married employees are seen as more stable and dependable by employers

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Anele Mdoda recently shared a thought-provoking post about how some people move up the ranks at work simply because of their marital statuses. The star's fans and followers seemingly agreed with her.

Anele Mdoda recently got her fans talking after sharing a post. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda's post starts debate among fans

Radio and TV presenter Anele Mdoda had people talking about their encounters at different companies with her recent post.

The Celebrity Game Night host headed to her X page to share thoughts on how some companies can promote employees simply because they are married. She wrote:

"I’m not making it up. There are professions where being married gets you ahead. It’s an unwritten rule. Agree? Disagree?"

Mzansi shares thoughts on Anele Mdoda's post

Social media users dished their thoughts on the post. Some explained why they think married people were favoured in different professions.

@Moshe_Meso said:

"Ofcos…I wouldn't take advice from a Mariage Counsellor who is single."

@TebogoTheScribe commented:

"Agree. Companies want to know if you can commit to them only, and they wanna be sure that you won't leave. Being married and having a family ensures that you are less likely to take the highway when things get tough."

@Mpumiln added:

"They tend to associate marriage with being responsible. Which is not always the case."

@Evidence_Shongw wrote:

"When you’re married, you are responsible and have more responsibilities than a single person, and most companies look at that and give you a role with more money."

@clx1980 said:

"Marriage means patience and commitment, the ability to manage finances and plan ahead and the notion to do the right thing."

Man fires shots at Anele Mdoda’s tweet

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that netizens on social media don't play. Media personality Anele Mdoda recently got put in her place by a Twitter (X) user.

There's never a peaceful day on black Twitter. The South African radio presenter, Anele Mdoda, made headlines again on social media.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News