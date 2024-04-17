Nadia Nakai is expanding her brand with a new makeup business, Naked Without, joining other celebrities with side hustles like Lady Du and Kabza De Small

Despite her promotion efforts, a blogger claimed nobody is buying her products, sparking surprise among social media users who were unaware of her makeup line

Fans expressed their astonishment online, with many admitting they had never heard of Naked Without before

Nadia Nakai is in her boss babe phase. The Young, Famous & Famous star is among the many celebrities who have ventured into the makeup business.

Fans share that they have never heard about Nadia Nakai's makeup products. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai promotes her new business in viral picture

Celebrities now understand the art of not relying on one source of income. Many stars including Lady Du, Gogo Maweni, Gigi Lamayne and Kabza De Small are among the many stars with side hustles to support their careers.

A picture of the star posing with her latest baby Naked Without was shared on the microblogging platform X by the controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The Pope of Pop culture fired shots at the Naaa Meaan rapper, saying that people are not buying Nadia's makeup products. He read:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"Nadia Nakai x Hype Magazine; promoting her make-up range Naked Without that no one has ever bought."

Fans comment about Nadia Nakai's new makeup brand

Surprisingly, social media users said they had never heard about the rapper's products, despite all the posts online. Many revealed that it was the first time they had heard about Naked Without.

@Kharrotie said:

"I did not even know that she had make-up business."

@bchinyakata commented:

"First time hearing about it you are right on this."

@ChichitheBawss commented:

"I bought it at the Egg in Rosebank."

Nadia Nakai goes live with Rick Ross, discusses possible collaborations

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai recently flew the Mzansi flag high when she had a chat with the one and only Rick Ross. The stars had an interesting conversation, and they even hinted at a collaboration coming soon.

Bragga is going international and we love it for her. The rapper recently had a talk with award-winning American rapper Rick Ross and fans loved the conversation.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News