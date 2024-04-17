A young man impressed many South Africans with his touching story that left many in their feelings

The gentleman went viral on social media after an image of him selling cake from four a.m. was released on Facebook

His story inspired netizens as they rushed to the comments section to shower him with heartwarming messages

A young South African man has inspired many people in Mzansi with his hustle. The images of the student went viral on social media, and many clapped for the gentleman.

Durban student wowed South Africans with his inspiring business. Image: Klaus Vedfelt and Huw Jones.

Source: Getty Images

Student inspires Mzansi with his cake business

Wonderboy Mkhize is a university student from Durban in KwaZulu-Natal. The young man was photographed selling cakes in Megacity Mall. In the post shared by We Are Trending Mzansi on Facebook, the publication revealed that Wonderboy Mkhize bakes and sells his cakes from four am every morning. The hard-working man also sells his cakes at the Durban market bus station.

The post of the young businessman was well received by netizens and became a viral hit. Wonderboy Mkhize's story touched South Africans as they flocked to the comments section with heartfelt messages, with one person saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Good chap. keep up the amazing work. Not expecting a hand out you can hold your head up high."

Take a look at the young man's hustle below:

SA applauds the young man

Many people clapped for Wonderboy Mkhize in the comments section as they were proud of the young man, and others wished him well in his business venture.

Mankolo Lethoko said:

"Well done. Keep up the sprit. May God richly bless you."

Nonhlanhla Nxumalo added:

"You are doing a great job. You are such a young, ambitious man. Keep it up."

Niki Noodle wrote:

"Wish you all the luck in the world- you will go far in life."

Thoko Mogashoa commented:

"Wow, what a hustle, may the good Lord be with u as u climb, and He will definitely climb with you."

Linda Burston gushed over the gentleman's business, saying:

"Beautifully presented. Clean and professional. Well done!"

Woman showcases her flourishing business after receiving R20K from DJ Sbu

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady's life was changed after she received a hefty sum of money from the TV and radio host DJ Sbu.

One woman became the talk of the town after she showcased her business on social media, and peeps were amazed by the process. Lebogang Mashigo of Eggsellent shared images of her hustle from its humble beginnings to its glooming stage, which wowed netizens online, leaving many inspired.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News