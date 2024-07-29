A local woman on TikTok shared a video of how someone lost a balloon filled with money

The clip shows the person trying to take three balloons out of a vehicle but was not quick enough to hold the strings attached to them

Social media users felt for the woman and also hoped the money would float to a person who needed it more

A balloon with money inside floated in the sky after being removed from a car. Images: @mbaleighmasango

A woman showed how someone's party balloon floated away. Worst of all, there was money inside.

Mbaleigh Masango took to her TikTok account (@mbaleighmasango) to show internet users how the unfortunate incident occurred. The video showed a woman opening a car's door behind the driver's side of the vehicle. She takes out a cake and hands it to a girl who walks away, then reaches for the helium balloons on the backseat.

A third person, wearing a hoodie and purple jacket, walks to the woman who allows them to remove the balloons from the car. However, the person was not quick enough to grab the strings attached to the three balloons (two purple and one see-through balloon storing a few Mandela-branded notes).

Mbaleigh wrote in her post's caption:

"The party ended before it even started. I hope it lands near those in need.

"'God doesn’t give with both hands,' so they say."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi feels for the woman

With the viral video reaching almost one million views, thousands floated to the comment section, where Mbaleigh shared that there was R200 in the balloon.

While few laughed at the recorded misfortune, others shared their hopes that the money would find its way to a person in need.

@anele_madi said to the TikTokker:

"Someone needed it more, hun. Don't be dismayed if you can't retrieve it. That's someone's miracle."

@simply_kgomotso laughed and shared a similar experience:

"This happened to my daughter last year. The whole day, I kept saying, 'Eish.'"

@aus_kabie.m comically shared what they would have done in that situation:

"I’d cry in cursive and bold all at once."

@nthabiseng.mmela told the online community:

"I would discover my superpower and fly. Let's hope someone who really needed it got it."

