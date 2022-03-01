A traumatised Mzansi woman took to social media to share how she tried to flee a moving cab ride for her safety

Social media user @lindi__xo caught an Uber where the driver refused to let her out, forcing her to try and jump out of the moving vehicle

Hearing the lady's story left many scared, angry and overflowing with emotion as this kind of behaviour needs to stop

While women face many struggles and threats in South Africa, catching a cab ride should definitely not be one of them. A shocked lady shared her horrific incident on social media and left many feeling heavy and angry.

Social media user @lindi_xo feared for her life during a recent cab trip that she took. Image: Twitter / @lindi_xo

Social media user @lindi__xo caught an Uber and had no idea that she would have to attempt to jump out of a moving car just to protect herself.

The traumatised woman explained on Twitter how her Uber driver refused to stop the car and let her out, and that is when she tried to flee the moving car, putting her own life at risk.

“Had to open an Uber door while it was moving because the driver wouldn’t let me out…”

@lindi__xo let people know that she managed to get away unharmed, physically, but her emotional state is a mess. She is now too scared to catch a cab, and that is not how she should have to live life.

People of Mzansi react to the traumatic experience, expressing disbelief and disgust

Gender-based violence is a real thing and the women of Mzansi are scared. Hearing stories like this leave many shook and angry.

People flooded the comment section with emotions, letting the lady know how sorry they are that she had to go through this. Many also shared tips on how women can protect themselves in these situations.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Naartjie04 said:

“Ladies, let's buy and keep pepper sprays on our person at all times tlhe. Please we can't afford not to, living in this country as a woman requires us to be proactive.”

@Progresskubhek1 said:

“Why didn't they wanna let you out and where are your trip details?

“One lady at South Gate posted the same thing kanti she didn't wanna pay.

“GBV is real so let’s expose all facts.”

@bongxndosie said:

“@Uber just create a panic button on your app that will all your customers to use whenever they in trouble, this button should alert nearby drivers or police.”

Crime watch: Cab driver admits to targeting women, SA disappointed by companies response

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a few screenshots showing a Bolt Driver cancelling a trip with a male customer and admitting he targets women has shocked and angered social media users.

While the validity of the screenshots can not at this moment be confirmed, it's the company's calm response to the upsetting accusations that have South Africans unimpressed.

It seems a Bolt Driver has asked a male customer to cancel his trip, admitting to targetting women and being a "tsotsi". His name and number plate were also shared.

