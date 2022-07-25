BI Phakathi blessed a man in need of a job with money after he gave BI R2 without hesitation; this video clip was posted online and got Facebookers talking

BI chased the man down to talk to him and find out how the guy, whose name is Nick, makes ends meet

People couldn't stop talking about how BI Phakathi never ceases to amaze them with his generosity in helping those who are less fortunate

A man with one leg and in need of a job was surprised by BI Phakathi, who randomly stopped him in town to give him some cash. Image: BI Phakathi

Source: Facebook

A man in need of a job was willing to give away his money without delay when asked, only to find that the person he was giving the R2 to was BI Phakathi. BI, as always, blessed him with more than he would ever expect.

BI Phakathi stopped the guy on a busy street and asked for R2. When BI Phakathi saw the man’s generosity in giving when he himself was in need, he started a conversation with him.

However, the man, whose name is Nick, was in a rush. He explained to BI that his prosthetic leg hurts him, but he frequently walks long distances to and from his parents' house.

BI then gave him R2 000 on the spot and told him that it was a blessing from God. In a Facebook video clip, BI Phakathi is heard saying:

“You deserve it for you have come a long way, I’ll come and see you where you stay."

In response to this gift, Nick told BI that he was going to go home to his dog and cry with joy. Since he doesn't have a phone, should BI want to see him, he'll find him walking up and down the streets, Nick said.

As usual, BI Phakathi’s followers and others commented on this act of kindness and how emotionally moving it is to watch this kind of footage.

Sandra Whitt commented:

"I literally cried throughout this entire video, and this is what true Christianity is all about! God's work is never gone undone or unseen an act of kindness goes a long way and many blessings for those less fortunate as well for the ones who are in a good place financially, even though they have their own struggles, but we're all survivors! I'm feeling blessed! God's Angels are everywhere! Amen."

Zama Nkosi said:

"Always do good, always make someone’s day if you can, because a giving hand is blessed. You never know when God is watching and testing you. Trust God with nothing and you will have everything! A good heart is indeed blessed, not based on material things but you blessed and rich in blessings."

Sherri Mcewen added:

"Sandra Whitt. You say it's Christianity, but I see this man helping so many people in the name of God. I say it's human. It may be God in his heart to help many but he has made a choice to help people. I don't know. I'm not saying this the way I mean for it to come out.

"I love seeing him bring the happiness and relief to so many that have it so hard. I've been where these people are. It's hard and people are selfish and greedy. I know what it means to not have to be out there. Not sleep for fear of being hurt or worse. Thank you."

Afam Ogbolu

"Blessed is the hand that giveth and the hand that taketh."

Margo Pullen

"You are surely a man of God. May the Almighty continue to bless you so that you can continue to bless others."

