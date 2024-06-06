TV personality Anele Mdoda has fought the urge to buy a dress from the online store Temu

Anele Mdoda revealed that she was tempted to make an online purchase from the website

The star shared this on X (formerly Twitter), but Mzansi warned her against this, and they mentioned why

Media personality Anele Mdoda is contemplating ordering from Temu. The radio host shared on her social media that she is fighting the urge to make that online purchase, but her fans tried to talk her out of it.

Anele Mdoda has fought the urge to buy a dress from Temu. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Radio presenter Anele Mdoda wants to purchase from Temu

Anele Mdoda might have to find out the hard way why many South Africans left terrible reviews about Temu. The star shared on X that she wants to purchase a dress from the online store.

The Anele And The Club on 947 radio host said:

"Guys, please send someone. I am about to purchase a dress on Temu. Even me writing the word Temu is going to have me spammed to high hell."

Mzansi warns Anele about Temu

Netizens warned Anele Mdoda about feeding into her temptations and making that order. Many spoke about their experiences with the online platform.

@Thembisile_Q advised:

"Just buy wethu. Just don't accept cookies."

@GuguStatu joked:

"RIP to your algorithm. It is officially orange."

@JerryVanLamola argued:

"I really don’t understand why Temu has a bad reputation in SA. I have tested it, and all my items came exactly the way I expected them. Temu is bringing global competition, and local retailers don’t like it; hence, they blackmail it. Go for that dress, just get the right measurements."

@msmonakhisi shared:

"I once took that step of faith. I received my order within four working days, and I was happy. I just made sure I used a virtual card since I had stories of people losing money from their bank accounts."

@Driza84 added:

"Temu is the same as SHEIN.. just read reviews that’s all. Yall make it sound like the it’s the pits."

@mpanza_brenda said:

"I've ordered almost five times, and everything I have ordered was delivered. One item in my last order had minor scratches, I reported the matter in their review, and I was refunded without returning it."

Woman purchases from Ali Expresse and quickly finds out

In a previous report from Briefly News, a lady took to social media to show off what she ordered versus what she got from Ali Express. She unveiled the wedding dress that she wanted and the one that she received from the store.

The online community was impressed by the woman's purchase, while others advised her on what she could do with the dress.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News