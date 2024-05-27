A woman on TikTok gathered the courage not just to order a product from Temu but to use it too

A man on TikTok, @king_pin25, shared a concerning yet funny video of a woman using an electric hairbrush from Temu

As the woman attempted to style her hair, the electric brush tripped and caused a fire

A man shared a concerning video of a woman almost burning her head off while using a Temu product.

A man shared a video of a woman's hair catching on fire after attempting to style her hair. Image: @king_pin25

The woman shocked social media by using a faulty Temu electric hairbrush and saw flames.

Seeing flames

The woman attempted to style her hair using a Temua electric hairbrush when she realised an odd trippy electric sound when her hairbrush won’t heat up. She tried to shake the hairbrush’s electric cord to make her brush work, but she started a fire in her room instead.

She thought the product would work fine after giving the cord a good shake or two, but the brush seemed to be underdeveloped and faulty, as it caused a fire in the woman’s room. The lady immediately dropped the product in shock and ran away from it, leaving her feel-good music playing in the background, which floored many social media users.

The man captioned the viral video:

“When your order arrives from Temu.”

Watch video below:

Burning comments

The viral video received 2M likes, 35K comments, 225K saves and 18M views. Social media users had a lot to say about the incident:

@HlengiweH_ was suprised by the woman’s departure from screen and asked:

“Are you there?”

@Kokoo just realised that he might need a detailed review of the product:

“Help, I ordered that same blow dryer from Temu.”

@lynn told the TikTokker and people who were camping in the comments that her mom thought that the woman in the clip was exaggerating:

“My momma loves her some Temu, so she was talking about ‘Why she adding effects’.”

@Brooklyn understood the unspoken Temu rule:

“This is why you”. don’t order your things on Temu."

Sparks fly

