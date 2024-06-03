A lady took to social media to show off what she ordered versus what she got from Ali Express

In the clip, she unveiled the wedding dress that she wanted and the one that she received from the store

The online community was impressed by the woman's purchase, while others advised her on what she could do with the dress

A lady showed off what she ordered versus what she got from Ali Express, and people were left in awe of her purchase.

Woman shows what she ordered vs what she got

TikTok user @masmas273 shared a video in which she unveiled a wedding dress she wanted versus what she got from the online store Ali Express. As the clip continued, she flexed her wedding dress, which she received. In the footage, the young lady can be seen dressed in her wedding dress; however, she is not entirely impressed as she cannot zip up her dress.

@mas273's clip captured the attention of many online users. Some loved the stunner's dress, while others shared their opinions on what she should do to improve her outfit.

Taking to her TikTok caption, the young lady simply said:

"The dress doesn't even zip my bums a konte."

Watch the video below:

People love the lady's purchase

Online users were in awe of the stunner's wedding dress as they rushed to the comments section to gush over her outfit, saying:

Mmatshepho Diggs said:

"Iron and alter to fit bathong.."

Fifi cracked a joke, saying:

"You forgot to order the body."

Futhimahlangu suggested:

"This dress is really not that bad. Taking to bridal shop ask them to alter or any person who's good with wedding gowns. it's really beautiful."

Mizna_Issa expressed:

"This isn't bad, though I just feel the lace at the top is more than the actual one...but still beautiful."

Woman shows off what she ordered vs. what she got in a video

