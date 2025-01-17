Passionate activist and bead worker Ntsiki Mazwai reacted to a viral video of a school child revealing she got kicked out of school

The South African poet pledged to help the pupil who claimed she got sent home for wearing her natural hair

Mzansi has come together in the child's defence and called out the school for alleged discrimination

Ntsiki Mazwai has pledged her support for a school child who was allegedly discriminated. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

The activist in Ntsiki Mazwai came out in full force after she was tagged in a video of a young girl sharing an unfortunate incident at her school.

Ntsiki Mazwai reacts to a video of pupil getting kicked out of school

South African poet and talented bead artist Ntsiki Mazwai reacted to a video of a girl pupil who expressed shock and disbelief after she was sent home for wearing her natural hair.

Internet user @MkwanaziTK posted the TikTok video on X, and tagged Ntsiki Mazwai, pleading her to intervene.

Mazwai asked what school she attended and urged people to come forward with a name.

Ntsiki Mazwai has always been an activist for natural hair and never shied away from slamming women who would wear weaves and proudly so.

In 2024, Mazwai said it is a mental illness: "First, we need to address the mental illness of having 2 sets of hair on your head because you hate your hair so much. Let's start with the self-esteem issue ravaging black women."

Mzansi supports young girl after school kicks her out

Netizens came together in the child's defence, expressing shock that such incidents still happen in this day and age.

@Thuli_kaNtuli pleaded:

"Please help this girl, just lost a high school age going niece because of abuse and bullying. These kids shouldn't be ill treated like this."

@MkwanaziTK shared:

"She's not saying the name of the school,I asked maybe they will answer."

@Mthokozisi055 asked:

"What can Twitter people to help the young girl."

@ndu910527 stated:

"Action must be taken against the school."

