A woman on TikTok flexed the length of her healthy afro and made Mzansi beg for the hair-growth formula

She shared her secret product in one of her TikTok videos, which created quite a buzz amongst her followers

Afro hair and mental health are somewhat used to prove consistent signals of decline and self-neglect

South African women have been exploring life while rocking their natural hair, which has become a popular beauty trend.

During the pandemic, when people could not access a hair salon, many black women prioritised taking care of their hair.

Lady shares secret hair-growth product on TikTok

Growing a healthy afro can be one of the most debilitating experiences since black women have been bashed for having a specific hair texture. Silky straight hair has always been the standard; therefore, all women strive to get the look they want.

Recently, black girls blocked out the toxic chemicals and prioritised using organic products that promoted hair growth and healthy hair. One Mzansi girl was the town’s envy when she showed off her huge puffy afro on TikTok.

She had all the natural hair girlies begging for her secret product, and without gatekeeping, Thabisile Gcwabaza revealed that she used horse shampoo to achieve her look.

Afro hair and mental health, how are they connected?

An article by The British Psychological Society shared that they witnessed how afro hair was used to signal a decline in mental health, which was categorised as self-neglect at a rehab. The misinformation about black hair was misinterpreted and used to diminish others to sell the European dream:

“Alongside these practical issues, there are certain misconceptions around afro hair in the mental health field. I have seen many White and Asian doctors write 'self-neglect' and 'poor hygiene' if a black service user has not washed their hair in a week when people with afro hair do not need to wash their hair as often as others do and are not unclean for doing this.”

