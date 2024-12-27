A daughter thought she was making things easy by giving her mother her bank card to do groceries

The mom did not disappoint; she bought so much food that her daughter felt the need to take a video, which she shared on TikTok

The clip left social media users in stitches as many detailed that most parents overspend once given cards

The province with the most expensive grocery items, according to the PMBEJD report

A lady shared a video of her mom returning from getting groceries with her card. Image: @thando.v

Source: TikTok

Christmas shopping is always full of joy and excitement, but one local babe's experience left social media users in stitches after she decided to give her mom her bank card to hit the shops.

In a video shared on TikTok, social media user @thando.v showed her mom returning from the stores with what was meant to be groceries for one day, but instead bringing around 10 plastic bags full of food.

When Mama goes shopping

The clip shows @thando.v unable to contain her laughter as she confronts her mom about the food while some people take out more bags and watermelons from the car. The mom laughs at the daughter, telling her that fruit is more expensive and that the food was a little over R5K.

Watch the cute video below:

Food prices in South Africa

The current economic state has almost doubled the food price, making it difficult for struggling and unemployed families to survive as prices keep rising. Local radio station Jacaranda FM shared a report conducted by PMBEJD, which determined which province had high food prices.

The report compared Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Durban. Jozi took the crown, as their basket items increased to R5482,65. Durban followed with 5226,74, and the Mother City at R5040,18.

SA working daughters and sons relate

TikTok users flooded the comment section, sharing their amusement. Many social media users loved the mom's enthusiasm and free-spirited nature, and others shared similar stories, detailing why they would never give their parents cards again.

Njomanekay-1 added:

"Yeah, I did it last year and never again. I even called to check if she still had mine or she was robbed because the notifications were stressing me out 😳."

User @smaesha'sVoguish Flair advised:

"Hawuu! Nina, give them and have a limit, simple.

User @Popeace detailed:

"First notification I called her and said come home I was sweating and traumatised, yoh."

User @MindMorphic said:

"Don't ever do that. My mother will buy everything, including Jik, bleach and a lot of unnecessary stuff."

User @Mandie Majozi added:

"My mom did the exact same thing. I am still in disbelief."

User @123 said:

"Let mama live, it's her child's money 😂.

