A woman from Cape Town gagged Mzansi with the amount of money she spent on her festive hairstyle

Lea had a specific size of braids that she wanted and searched high and low for the perfect hairstylist

This summer, a certain type of braids are trending, and even songstress Tyla got the memo

South African women don't play when it comes to their appearance; that's why maintenance week is taken seriously.

A woman amazed Mzansi with her R5.5K braids. Image: @l3apatience

A lady spent a generous amount of money to get her dream summer look that had the rest of Mzansi gagged.

Lady spends R5.5K on knotless braids in Johannesburg

Lea got on this summer's hair trend by getting the perfect size of goddess braids, otherwise known as boho knotless braids. The lady from Cape Town was not pleased with her local hairdressers and searched for other gifted people.

She found a salon in Johannesburg that charged R5.5K for both the labour and hairpieces. Lea wasted no time and flew to Jozi to get the perfect summer look.

She used 100% human hair and had the privilege of vlogging her experience while three women worked on her head for six hours. She was happy with the results and shared her big reveal with her TikTok friends.

One of summer's most popular protective hairstyles

Braids are easily one of the most convenient hairstyles for every season, but it's become this summer's go-to look. Although there are different types of brands, boho knotless braids are the top protective hairstyle the ladies are willing to spend hard cash on.

Celebrities like Tyla, Gabrielle Union, and Marsai Martin have also worn boho knotless braids recently. Well + Good recently published an article that took a deep dive into what boho knotless braids are with information from experts.

SA reacts to lady's spending R5.5K on boho braids

Mzansi was in disbelief when they heard about the price and commented:

@VEVERAGE pulled out their calculator:

"According to my calculations, you need to keep these braids on for at least 11 months."

@mpho was baffled:

"Is R5500 the name of the place?"

@nand.ii was too stunned to comprehend:

"Like South African Rands? The notes with Madela's face on them?"

@Miso Ngcobo wrote:

"Thank you for the inspo chommie. I'm definitely cutting my hair. Anything above R300 for me is too expensive."

@johannahp1 said:

"Those ladies took advantage of you; braids shouldn't be over R800."

@MaZuma_Ndoni sighed:

"The poverty in me wants to speak."

