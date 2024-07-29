A lady who's been dreaming about a new hairstyle was gagged by her salon visit

Siziphiwe Daniso walked out of the salon Mimi kind the biblical character, Medusa

Mzansi roasted the woman's new look under the TikTok post

A Mzansi woman decided to treat herself to a new hairstyle.

A Mzansi showed off her weird-looking hairstyle that floored netizens. Image: @siziphiwedaniso

Siziphiwe was stunned by the outcome of her dream hairstyle and posted her reaction on TikTok.

Woman resembles Medusa with spider-legs-like hairstyles, Mzansi amused

Hairstyles make or break one's appearance, so choosing one that suits you is critical. Siziphiwe Daniso dreamed of treating herself to a new hairstyle, but the results could have been more pleasant.

Danisi slid off the salon chair, uneasy about her new hairstyle. She wanted faux locs, which she got, but she did not love them because they were too stiff.

Her new look turned her into modern-day Medusa, famous for her snake hair. Daniso showed her ridiculous hairstyle on TikTok and captioned it:

"Look at the b***h braids."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to woman's Medusa hairstyle

Siziohiwe wished for stunning faux locs but instead had long spider legs swinging from her head down to her waist. Netizens roasted the poor lady for her misfortune:

@Fufu was amazed by the weird hairstyle:

"You left the salon like that ?"

@Christie Noxynator D reckoned:

"I think they are angry give them few days to calm down."

@Menalin imagined the worst:

"Imagine going to interview the following day."

@Damacline Moraa772 saw things the way they were:

"Am I the only one seeing spider legs."

@Rethabile Mankoe shared a joke:

"They standing on business."

