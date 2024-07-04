A lady on TikTok shared a clip of her horrible wig installation from a salon

The woman named Yanda regrets visiting the salon and ends up wasting her time and money

Yanda’s installation was perfect until she walked out of the salon

Her lace lifted and left a nasty trace of glue on her forehead.

Yanda had no choice but to remove her newly installed wig from her head.

TikTok baddie shows horrible wig installation

The girls enjoy wearing the silkiest hair on their heads. First, there were extensions and synthetic wigs, but now there are different human hair wigs with transparent HD lace that the girls are obsessed with.

Lace wigs are a nightmare to work with because they require a lot of work. The person working the wig must be experienced and talented enough to make sure that the lace is melted into the scalp to hide the line where the natural hair starts and where the wig takes over.

Yanda captioned her clip:

“Where was I going?”

Watch the video below:

Wig installation regrets

This Hun wanted to look her best, so she visited a salon she trusted to do a great job with her wig installation. The wig installation looked magnificent until she stepped out of the salon.

As soon as she walked out, her lace started lifting, leaving a nasty glue line on her head as though she had used a glue stick to install the hair. This just goes to prove that her hairstylist used cheap products on her.

Netizens suggested a lot of things could have gone wrong to end up with the unfavourable results:

@cathrinemalope roasted the lady:

"She install ka pritt glue."

@nana_tyikana thought that the installation looked great:

"Guys you must give the installer a chance. Her installation is perfect but the glue ruined it. She must get another glue."

Mzansi Woman Proves R257 Shein Wigs to Be Grand

Briefly News also reported that a woman showed off her gorgeous bangs from Shein and she looked super smart! The lady approved of the wig’s quality and could not believe how the girls were sleeping on Shein’s affordable hair.

