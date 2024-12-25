Best Fashion Moments of 2024, From Bonang Matheba’s Miss South Africa Looks to Tyla’s Met Gala Gown
- The year 2024 was one where many of our faves showed up and showed out for every event
- From Bonang Matheba to Tyla, we got to see our stars dazzle us and put their best fashion foot forward
- We take a look at some of the year's best and memorable fashion moments from our favourite stars
Briefly News did a rundown of some incredible fashion wins in 2024.
1. Bonang Matheba
One thing about Queen B is she will go above and beyond, and her breathtaking looks for the 2024 Miss South Africa pageant were works of art. With help from some of Nigeria's top designers, she exuded elegance with her ensembles.
An honourable mention for Bonang's stunning maroon outfit, where she debuted her R46K Gucci Blondie handbag and left fans gagging at how she "ate" her look.
2. Tyla
South Africa's sweetheart, Tyla, made her Met Gala debut in an incredible Balmain gown. The dress featured a bodice shaped by a plaster mould, which required the singer to be lifted across the red carpet.
Another memorable look was her Versace dress for the Grammy Awards, which was made by Donatella Versace herself:
"You embody everything Versace stands for - power, creativity and confidence. I’m so excited to watch your journey as you conquer the world. Congratulations on an amazing night and winning your first Grammy!"
3. Black Coffee
One of the country's most stylish men stepped out for the AMIRI runway show at Paris Fashion Week looking like a bag of money.
Coffee excluded class and opulence, and fans obsessed over his clean and timeless look.
4. Anele Mdoda
For her second True Love Magazine cover, Anele stunned in the "Phindile" metallic coat from Nhlanhla Mafu's NN Vintage collection, complete with diamond accessories and her signature curly braids.
