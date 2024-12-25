The year 2024 was one where many of our faves showed up and showed out for every event

From Bonang Matheba to Tyla, we got to see our stars dazzle us and put their best fashion foot forward

We take a look at some of the year's best and memorable fashion moments from our favourite stars

Tyla and Bonang Matheba were among the most stylish celebs in 2024. Images: tyla, bonang_m

Briefly News did a rundown of some incredible fashion wins in 2024.

1. Bonang Matheba

One thing about Queen B is she will go above and beyond, and her breathtaking looks for the 2024 Miss South Africa pageant were works of art. With help from some of Nigeria's top designers, she exuded elegance with her ensembles.

An honourable mention for Bonang's stunning maroon outfit, where she debuted her R46K Gucci Blondie handbag and left fans gagging at how she "ate" her look.

2. Tyla

South Africa's sweetheart, Tyla, made her Met Gala debut in an incredible Balmain gown. The dress featured a bodice shaped by a plaster mould, which required the singer to be lifted across the red carpet.

Another memorable look was her Versace dress for the Grammy Awards, which was made by Donatella Versace herself:

"You embody everything Versace stands for - power, creativity and confidence. I’m so excited to watch your journey as you conquer the world. Congratulations on an amazing night and winning your first Grammy!"

3. Black Coffee

One of the country's most stylish men stepped out for the AMIRI runway show at Paris Fashion Week looking like a bag of money.

Coffee excluded class and opulence, and fans obsessed over his clean and timeless look.

4. Anele Mdoda

For her second True Love Magazine cover, Anele stunned in the "Phindile" metallic coat from Nhlanhla Mafu's NN Vintage collection, complete with diamond accessories and her signature curly braids.

Worst celeb looks of 2024

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a list of some fashion blunders from some of our faves.

From Makhadzi's Durban July dress to most of Nkosazana Daughter's outfits, many of our stars failed to impress with their looks, and we were there to capture the moments.

