Tyla’s Grammy Awards dress was designed by Donatella Versace herself, who gushed over the singer in a sweet post. Images: donatella_versace

Tyla's Grammy Award dress was designed by none other than Donatella Versace herself! The iconic moment was captured on a TikTok video, where Versace pieced the dress together, from the sketches down to the material - simply legendary!

Donatella Versace designs Tyla's dress

With the growth of the fashion industry, esteemed designers are no longer required to be at the forefront of certain pieces, leaving the work to their trusted employees.

For Tyla, however, it was a different story when Versace's Chief Creative Officer, Donatella Versace, led the design of her show-stopper of a dress for the Grammy Awards.

The celebrated fashion designer was captured in a TikTok video sketching Tyla's dress alongside singer, Victoria Monett's gown.

Not only that, after winning her award, Donatella showed love to Tyla in a heartfelt post, celebrating her blooming career:

"You embody everything Versace stands for - power, creativity and confidence. I’m so excited to watch your journey as you conquer the world. Congratulations on an amazing night and winning your first Grammy!"

Fans show love to Tyla

Netizens celebrated Tyla and praised her for being Donatella Versace's muse:

thorisomagongwa posted:

"She is the ultimate essence of Versace."

tumilediga manifested:

"For Donatella to call her 'My Versace princess.'"

Muthoni_____ gushed over Tyla:

"Imagine being this iconic at the start of your career!"

PNesamvuni said:

"Oh! She knew they were gonna win!"

karaboshaba was stunned:

"Yoh! Wow, this is amazing."

devdondidit praised Tyla:

"22, dressed by Versace, won a Grammy. Girl, you're making SA proud!"

athenashawki said:

"Imagine having Donatella make a post about you!"

Tyla gears up to release debut album

In more Tyla updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to when the singer's debut self-titled album is expected to arrive.

The news came after she bagged her Grammy award and had fans excited to hear what she had been working on.

