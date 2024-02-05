Rapper Jay-Z recently slammed the Grammy as they have never awarded Beyoncé the Album of the Year Award

The American record producer vented out while accepting the Global Impact Award Grammy on stage

Many netizens agreed with him as they also don't understand why Beyonce was never awarded

American rapper Jay-Z called out the Grammy's for doing Beyoncé dirty. Image: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

It seems like American rapper, record producer and Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z had a lot to say and get out of his chest during the 66th Grammy Awards recently. This came after he became the only person Bey follows on Instagram.

Jay-Z slams the Grammy Awards

The 66th Grammy Awards, which South African stand-up comedian Trevor Noah hosted, have been making headlines on social media recently. This is after the awards mistaken Burna Boy for someone else.

Not so long ago, Jay-Z called out the prestigious awards whilst on stage accepting the Global Impact Award Grammy. He questioned them as to why Beyonce has never been awarded the Album of the Year award but has received the most Grammys in the world.

He said:

“Most Grammys ever, never won Album of the Year. How does that work?”

A Twitter (X) user @PopBase also shared a tweet about the rapper's outcry and wrote:

"Jay-Z calls out the #GRAMMYs for never awarding Album of the Year to Beyoncé, while accepting the Global Impact Award Grammy on stage: Most Grammys ever, never won Album of the Year. How does that work?”

See the post below:

Fans agree with Jay-Z

Shortly after the star dragged the awards, many social media users flooded the comment section in agreement with Jay-Z. See some of the responses below:

@beyonceparkwood said:

"GET THEM AGAIN. ESPECIALLY WHEN GIVING LEMONADE AND RENAISSANCE. INSANE MASTERPIECES."

@takecarehours agreed:

"Right, because everybody knows lemonade self titled and renaissance deserved album of the year."

@arianaunext wrote:

"Speak your truth and talk your sh*t Jay-Z because Beyoncé, Lemonade, and Renaissance should have ALL won! ESPECIALLY Renaissance!"

@smgiscoming responded:

"That’s a real man right there…because how can BEYONCÉ not have at least one album of the year??"

@LeeLovesBey replied:

"And we stand with him."

@knowlesvatoo commented:

"IT’S the dxmn truth Beyoncé is the most awarded artist in Grammy history yet not a single win in the biggest category of the ceremony? Clock that yea Shawn."

