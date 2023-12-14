South African comedian and TV host Trevor Noah is the host of the upcoming 2024 Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy made this exciting announcement on Wednesday, 13 December

This will be the former Daily Show With Trevor Noah host's fourth time hosting the hotly contested award ceremony

Trevor Noah expressed excitement over hosting the 66th Annual Grammy Awards again. Image: Jeff Kravitz/Kevin Winter

Source: Instagram

Stand-up comedian and TV host Trevor Noah has been announced as the host of the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Trevor returns as Grammy host for the fourth time

On Wednesday, 13 December 2023, the Recording Academy made the thrilling announcement.

This marks the fourth occasion that the former host of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah will be taking on the role of host. In a hilarious skit-like announcement on his podcast What Now? With Trevor Noah, he said:

“I think it’s also important to acknowledge something. I’m hosting the Grammys. I’m excited about that, yeah, it’s a lot of fun. I enjoy the Grammys because I get to watch the show in person and then experience and comment on it in person while it is happening.”

The Grammy Awards is scheduled to take place on 4 February 2024.

Netizens thrilled at this announcement

Following his announcement, netizens praised the host for bagging the hosting gig consecutively. Others joked about not being able to watch it because of the loadshedding crisis in the country.

@Misah_Mdiza joked:

"We do not have electrivity, so we won't be able to tune in. Sharp neh."

@JeromeDyson24 said:

""Bro at this point, you should just become like the permanent Grammy host cause you the best at it, and they invite you every year.

@Ellamadu3 said:

"Helllloooo Trevor... excited about the Grammys. Love the hair."

@Jamz_Thinker added:

"That's awesome! Enjoy the #GRAMMYs!"

@lolitaslullabye said:

"Looking forward to the Grammys for the first time since 2012. Will be tuned in."

Source: Briefly News