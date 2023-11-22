Trevor Noah shared that he had billionaire Bill Gates on his podcast What Now? With Trevor Noah

the comedian shared a video which gave listeners an idea of what their discussion would be about

Those who had a listen shared that they were fascinated by Bill Gates and his level of thinking

Trevor Noah and Bill Gates discussed what money means to billionaires. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Jamie McCarthy/Chip Somodevilla

A new episode from Trevor Noah's What Now? With Trevor Noah has been uploaded. The comedian shared that he had Bill Gates as his guest.

Trevor in talks with Bill Gates

Comedian and former TV presenter announced on X that he would have the billionaire as his next guest. In his video, he gave listeners an idea of what their discussion would be about.

Trevor mentioned how many billionaires that he has encountered all believe that money is not everything. They only want the access and freedom money gives them.

He described their conversation as a "fascinating discussion."

"This week’s episode is up! Thank you @BillGates for such a fascinating discussion!"

Mzansi gives Trevor and Bill's interview a thumbs up

Those who had a listen, shared that they were fascinated by Bill Gates and his level of thinking.

@Hamzawiya said:

"I listened to it in the morning. it was a cool podcast. @BillGates is a cool dude when his not making pandemics."

@Mbongeni_Kupiso added:

"The access is indeed everything, it's freedom."

@Ellamadu3 mentioned:

"Amazing discussion as always. Great to be able to listen to Trevor and Bill Gates."

@CarolineKautsi1 said:

"I enjoyed it! Very insightful. Also, you just made me reevaluate my relationship with money."

@MikEliseev

"That new playlist is! Can't wait to see what else you have in store for us."

@mrifalola shared:

"My Trevor Noah."

@esoteric_soup argued:

"I personally think it has more to do with equity and being able to feed your family….big money Trev is a bit out of touch. I wonder how poor Trev would approach the same question. Overall, I enjoyed hearing from you and Billy."

@BrendaWardle said:

"Ha 'Trevah' - how many billionaires are there in the world for you to have met many, many, many! I think in 2022, there were approximately 3200 qha. You discussed money with them? Bill Gates is definitely a big fish and one of them, but no, 'Trevah' [in your brother's voice]!"

Trevor on what he hopes his podcast achieves

In a previous report from Briefly News, Trevor Noah mentioned what he hopes his podcast achieves.

Trevor mentioned that he hopes to engage in meaningful conversations with influential people in the world.

