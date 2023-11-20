South African international singer Tyla's race has sparked controversy in the US regarding how she is classified in Mzansi

This followed after the word 'coloured' was slammed by a Twitter user saying the term was offensive

South Africans are disagreeing with the American view of things, saying the racial grouping is a symbol of her heritage

Mzansi and American Twitter have squared off about Tyla's ethnicity in a heated online discussion. Images: Ian West/PA Images, Neil Mockford/GC Images, Jason Mendez/Getty Images

South Africans and Americans are squaring off over Water hitmaker, Tyla, being classified as a coloured person, saying it's offensive in some countries.

Americans refuse to classify Tyla as coloured

Award-winning comedian Dillian Ollifant reposted the source of the heated debate with a video explaining that being coloured symbolised the Water hitmaker's core of existence.

He was responding to a Twitter user @AdamantxYves, who slammed the idea of her being labelled by the term in America, saying it was wrong in a now-deleted tweet:

"In America, it is. You are free to call her whatever you wish, but she will not be called 'coloured' HERE. I am not even saying this out of malice or spite. That is just a fact that you're gonna have to accept."

Check out the thread below:

Social media users debate Tyla's racial identity

South African Twitter users defended Tyla's race in the heated debate with the Americans and said:

@portia_moz asked:

"According to them, what is coloured?"

@Krishaykat responded:

"It’s a derogative term according to their history so now the world must also align with their struggles, mxm!"

@africanmannnn said:

"If you don't want to be black in America, don't expect to profit off black people's support in America."

@IzweWarren was frustrated:

"Like we don't use the 'n' word here... Why is that hard to understand?"

@Leo_Less2 commented:

"Even a darker-skinned person identifies as coloured in SA. The term coloured lost its meaning. I thought coloured is a mixture of black with white, surnames don't make a person mixed."

@nellaf21 applauded Dillian:

"Best response. Salute, masekind."

@EllsTerritory was annoyed:

"Who made them the experts of all things black?"

