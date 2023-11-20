Tyla: Mzansi and American Twitter Fight Over Singer’s Race - “She Will Not Be Called Coloured Here”
- South African international singer Tyla's race has sparked controversy in the US regarding how she is classified in Mzansi
- This followed after the word 'coloured' was slammed by a Twitter user saying the term was offensive
- South Africans are disagreeing with the American view of things, saying the racial grouping is a symbol of her heritage
South Africans and Americans are squaring off over Water hitmaker, Tyla, being classified as a coloured person, saying it's offensive in some countries.
Americans refuse to classify Tyla as coloured
Award-winning comedian Dillian Ollifant reposted the source of the heated debate with a video explaining that being coloured symbolised the Water hitmaker's core of existence.
He was responding to a Twitter user @AdamantxYves, who slammed the idea of her being labelled by the term in America, saying it was wrong in a now-deleted tweet:
"In America, it is. You are free to call her whatever you wish, but she will not be called 'coloured' HERE. I am not even saying this out of malice or spite. That is just a fact that you're gonna have to accept."
Check out the thread below:
Social media users debate Tyla's racial identity
South African Twitter users defended Tyla's race in the heated debate with the Americans and said:
@portia_moz asked:
"According to them, what is coloured?"
@Krishaykat responded:
"It’s a derogative term according to their history so now the world must also align with their struggles, mxm!"
@africanmannnn said:
"If you don't want to be black in America, don't expect to profit off black people's support in America."
@IzweWarren was frustrated:
"Like we don't use the 'n' word here... Why is that hard to understand?"
@Leo_Less2 commented:
"Even a darker-skinned person identifies as coloured in SA. The term coloured lost its meaning. I thought coloured is a mixture of black with white, surnames don't make a person mixed."
@nellaf21 applauded Dillian:
"Best response. Salute, masekind."
@EllsTerritory was annoyed:
"Who made them the experts of all things black?"
