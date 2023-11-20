Global site navigation

Tyla: Mzansi and American Twitter Fight Over Singer’s Race - “She Will Not Be Called Coloured Here”
Celebrities

Tyla: Mzansi and American Twitter Fight Over Singer’s Race - “She Will Not Be Called Coloured Here”

by  Molebogeng Seemela
  • South African international singer Tyla's race has sparked controversy in the US regarding how she is classified in Mzansi
  • This followed after the word 'coloured' was slammed by a Twitter user saying the term was offensive
  • South Africans are disagreeing with the American view of things, saying the racial grouping is a symbol of her heritage

PAY ATTENTION: We are on WhatsApp! Get trending news in your favourite app - FOLLOW NOW!

Tyla's coloured race calls for heated debate between South Africans and Americans.
Mzansi and American Twitter have squared off about Tyla's ethnicity in a heated online discussion. Images: Ian West/PA Images, Neil Mockford/GC Images, Jason Mendez/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

South Africans and Americans are squaring off over Water hitmaker, Tyla, being classified as a coloured person, saying it's offensive in some countries.

Americans refuse to classify Tyla as coloured

Award-winning comedian Dillian Ollifant reposted the source of the heated debate with a video explaining that being coloured symbolised the Water hitmaker's core of existence.

He was responding to a Twitter user @AdamantxYves, who slammed the idea of her being labelled by the term in America, saying it was wrong in a now-deleted tweet:

Read also

Kelly Khumalo: Mzansi rejects homophobic statement apology after singer deletes comment

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"In America, it is. You are free to call her whatever you wish, but she will not be called 'coloured' HERE. I am not even saying this out of malice or spite. That is just a fact that you're gonna have to accept."

Check out the thread below:

Social media users debate Tyla's racial identity

South African Twitter users defended Tyla's race in the heated debate with the Americans and said:

@portia_moz asked:

"According to them, what is coloured?"

@Krishaykat responded:

"It’s a derogative term according to their history so now the world must also align with their struggles, mxm!"

@africanmannnn said:

"If you don't want to be black in America, don't expect to profit off black people's support in America."

@IzweWarren was frustrated:

"Like we don't use the 'n' word here... Why is that hard to understand?"

Read also

South African man wows with unique farm marriage proposal, TikTok video gets 2 million views

@Leo_Less2 commented:

"Even a darker-skinned person identifies as coloured in SA. The term coloured lost its meaning. I thought coloured is a mixture of black with white, surnames don't make a person mixed."

@nellaf21 applauded Dillian:

"Best response. Salute, masekind."

@EllsTerritory was annoyed:

"Who made them the experts of all things black?"

Trevor Noah dragged by pro-Palestine activists, Mzansi defends him

In other entertainment stories on Briefly News, Trevor Noah was roasted by activists who felt he didn't deserve to be nominated for a Grammy Award.

His haters felt that his silence in the ongoing genocide in Palestine was making the situation worse, but Mzansi did not take the accusations lying down.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel