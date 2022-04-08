Trevor Noah recently tried to have a lighter moment after being dragged for his Korean joke at the Grammy Awards

The South African who was hosting the awards ceremony for the second time in a role came under fire when he said he was learning Korean from watching Squid Games

The Daily Show host made these comments during a brief interview with the popular K-pop band BTS where he also confirmed that one of the members learned English from watching Friends

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Trevor Noah has tried to recover from the mishap with the Korean boy band BTS at the Grammy awards with a funny joke. The comedian came under fire for saying he was learning to speak Korean from watching Korean TV shows.

Trevor Noah makes a joke about his brief encounter with the BTS band at the Grammy Awards. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Daily Show host then went ahead and said a line from the popular Netflix series Squid Game. Trevor's joke did not sit well with social media users who slammed the star.

Days after the occurrence, Noah shared a picture with the K-pop band on his Twitter page and said the picture must be used at his funeral, TimesLIVE reports. He wrote:

"At my funeral, please don’t use words. Just show this pic. Well, I mean, if you have other angles of this moment feel free to use those as well."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The Daily Show host jokingly said his remuneration for the hosting gig was spending that moment with the Asian stars during the event.

Doja Cat's South African father slammed for using her name to chase clout: "Deadbeat dad with no shame"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Doja Cat's doting father, South African actor Dumisani Dlamini has been accused of using his daughter's fame to seek relevance.

Dlamini recently took to his Instagram page to share a picture of his rapper daughter following her Grammy award win.

According to IOL, the Sarafina star was dragged by social media users for being a deadbeat father who only wanted to ride on his daughter's success prompting him to delete the post.

Dlamini posted a picture of his daughter holding the gong and wrote:

"Just wanted to thank everyone who supported my child Zandile. God bless you all".

Source: Briefly News