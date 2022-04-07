Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian had the internet in a frenzy mode when news that she was married broke

Kourtney was rumoured to have tied the knot with her drummer fiancé Travis Barker after the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas

The reality TV star cleared the air on her Instagram page, saying it was a practice wedding because they do not have a marriage license

Kourtney Kardashian made headlines when it was reported that the reality TV star and businesswoman had tied the knot to Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have broken their silence on their rumoured Las Vegas wedding. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to the reports, the celebrity couple got married in the wee hours of Monday morning, soon after attending the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

TMZ first broke the story that the couple had gotten married, but they later revealed that the marriage was illegal because the stars did not have a licence.

The Poosh founder later addressed the rumour on her Instagram page. She shared pictures from the night and confirmed that it was just a practice wedding. She wrote:

"Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time, in a land far, far away (Las Vegas), at 2 am, after an epic night, and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

Barker also shared pics from the night with a simple caption that read:

"What happens in Vegas."

However, News24 reports that the celebrity couple affectionately known as Kravis is planning to tie the knot later this year.

