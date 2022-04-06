Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's names will stay in the on social media for a very long time, thanks to their drama

The famous couple charted social media trends following the Oscars drama where Will smacked Chris rock for a Jada Pinkett joke

A few weeks after the incident, Jada's ex-flame August Alsina has released a song referencing their popular entanglement

The R&B singer is also reportedly on the verge of signing a multi-million Rand book deal to tell all about his time with Jada

August Alsina is ready to let the world in on his affair with Girls Trip star Jada Pinkett Smith. In addition to releasing a song that mentions their entanglement, the 29-year-old singer is reportedly in between offers to write a detailed book about the affair.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-lover August Alsina recently released a song talking about the entanglement. Image: Getty Images

The song, which was dropped on Tuesday, comes days after the Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars drama, which caused a stir on social media.

According to Mail Online, Alsina, who made headlines after publicly admitting that he had an affair with Jada while she was married to actor Will Smith referenced the affair in his new track Shake The World. He sings:

"Well, of course, some s**t is bound to go down when you tangled up with the world's favorite."

A source close to The Sun revealed that the singer is currently discussing book deals about the entanglement. According to the publication, the book will share all the details about Jada and August's entanglement. The source said:

“August is getting ready to sign a big-money book deal which will detail his romantic liaisons with Jada.

“August will go into detail about his time with Jada and will also speak about how he spent time living in homes owned by Will when he was away filming."

