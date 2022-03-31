Wanda Sykes, who was one of the hosts of the recent Oscars, wants Will Smith to apologise to her for his surprising behaviour on the night

During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Wanda revealed that Chris Rock asked for her forgiveness for his role in the incident that saw him being slapped by Will

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Wanda's remarks on the subject and many slammed Chris for always targeting Jada Pinkett-Smith at the Oscars

Oscars host Wanda Sykes is demanding an apology from Will Smith. The Hollywood superstar shook many at the award ceremony when he walked up to Chris Rock and smacked him live on stage.

Oscars host Wanda Sykes wants Will Smith to apologise to her for his Oscars drama. Image: @iamwandaskyes, @willsmith

Source: Instagram

Wanda shared her thoughts on the incident during her recent interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She revealed that Chris apologised to her when they met later that night.

In the clip Ellen shared on Instagram, Wanda shared that she's still traumatised by the "sickening" drama. Wanda Sykes believes that Will owes her and the co-hosts an apology for overshadowing their stellar job on the night with his behaviour.

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Wanda's take on the matter. Some agreed with her while others slammed Chris for making a bad joke about Jada's chronic condition.

tonya.allen.100 commented:

"My sentiments exactly ladies. It was horrible to watch Chris Rock get attacked and assaulted!"

adriane919 said:

"Where is the apology to JADA FROM CHRIS ROCK who started the whole mess?!"

adrecathy commented:

"Respect for Chris for keeping his composure."

magaliboysselle wrote:

"Chris' 'joke' wasn't right either. We need to stop making 'jokes' about people's appearance."

asiama_ed said:

"Can we not act as if Will was 'rewarded' for slapping Chris. He did a PHENOMENAL job as Richard Williams and that can’t be taken away, despite the situation. He deserved that award for his role. Sad that it took that long and was unfortunately overshadowed by his behavior."

mayradiazalchu commented:

"Will and Chris, both of them were wrong."

hundpsykologi112 wrote:

"This is the second time Chris trashed Jada on Oscars."

geezybee5 added:

"Are we just going to ignore the fact that Chris insulted Jada. Please let's stop the unhealthy narrative."

